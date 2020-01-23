Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars: Prediction, preview, team news and more | Kenyan Premier League 2019-2020

Tusker FC are on top of the KPL table

Tusker FC faces an enormous task as they'll face off with fourth placed Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka Stadium this weekend. A victory by the home side would extend their lead at top of the table while a win for the visitors would draw them level with the leaders.

Tusker FC is heading into the match on an 11-game unbeaten run. Their last loss in the Kenyan Premier League coincidentally came against Ulinzi Stars on 26th October 2019. Their 2-1 victory over Bandari ensured that they're heading into the matchday 18 at top of the table.

The hosts have lost only two matches in the Kenyan Premier League while their fierce rivals Ulinzi Stars have lost only one match. Had it not been for the seven matches that they've drawn this season, Ulinzi Stars would have been conveniently sitting on top of the standings.

However, with 17 matches remaining to be played this season, there is a real opportunity for the Soldiers to turn tables around to win the Kenyan Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars Head to Head

The contest between Tusker FC and Ulinzi Stars has been even. In the 18 matches, the two sides have met, both teams have registered six wins apiece, while the remaining matches ended in a stalemate.

In their last meeting, Ulinzi Stars defeated Tusker FC by a solitary goal to claim the bragging rights. They has the perfect opportunity to avenge their loss as they'll be hosting the Soldiers this weekend.

Tusker FC form guide: WWWDW

Ulinzi Stars form guide: WWWWD

Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars Team News

Tusker FC

Tusker FC has beefed up their squad ahead of a tough second half of the season. They've acquired the services of Brian Marita from AFC Leopards, Chrispinus Onyango from KCB and Chris Ochieng from Mathare United.

However, the Brewers were jolted with the news that they'll lose the services of Marlon Tangauzi and Sydney Ochieng who failed to renew their deals with the club.

New signing Brian Marita made an instant impact for his new employers by scoring a last-minute goal to secure maximum points for the Brewers in their last match against Bandari.

Ulinzi Stars

The Soldiers have had a quiet transfer window with Ezekiel Okare and Samwel Mwangi the only arrivals so far with the latter joining from their youth team. Brian Birgen who had been out for the last four matches is back in training and is in contention for a place in the bench for their next match against Tusker FC.

Mark Barasa is still nursing a hamstring injury and is expected to be back in the next two weeks. George Omondi and Kevin Thairu are going to miss the second half of the season as they are set to leave for military training.

Veteran goalkeeper Jacktone Odhiambo is expected to start in between the sticks in the absence of injured Timothy Odhiambo. Oscar Wamalwa who has scored seven league goals this season is suspended for the crucial tie Tusker FC. In his absence, Masita Masuta is expected to lead the line alongside Enosh Ochieng.

Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars Predicted XI

Tusker FC Predicted XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Eric Ambunya, Sammy Meja, Rogers Aloro, Eugine Asike, Hashim Sempala, Jackson Macharia, Eric Zakayo, Luke Namenda, Christopher Ochieng, Timothy Otieno.

Ulinzi Stars Predicted XI: Jacktone Odhiambo, Harun Mwale, Boniface Andayi, Bonaventure Muchika, Byron Odiaga, Boniface Okinyi, John Kago, Daniel Waweru, Clinton Omondi, Masita Masuta, Enosh Ochieng.

Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars Prediction

The mouth-watering clash between Tusker FC and Ulinzi Stars promises fireworks as both teams are on top form. They both have collected 13 points in their last five Kenya Premier League matches by winning four matches and drawing one respectively.

Tusker FC sits on top of the standings and a victory over Ulinzi Stars would take them to 40 points. A victory for the visitors would take them on level points with their hosts and they would relish the chance of bagging maximum points against the Brewers.

The absence of Oscar Wamalwa, who will be missing the match due to suspension after accumulating five yellow cards this season, could prove costly for the visitors. Wamalwa alongside Enosh Ochieng has been one of the best striking partnership in the Kenyan Premier League this season. Ulinzi Stars attack can fail to tick without their dangerman who has bagged seven goals so far this season.

Tusker FC has lost just two matches while Ulinzi Stars has lost one match. It's a match between two sides with the best defensive record in the league this season. Both teams will be cautious of losing the match hence making a draw to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Tusker FC 0-0 Ulinzi Stars