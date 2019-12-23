Official: Wazito release 6 players owing to performance issues

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Wazito have released 6 players, the club have confirmed officially

At times, a team needs to take drastic action to improve their fortunes on the pitch and that’s exactly what Wazito FC in the Kenyan Premier League have done, as they announced in their official website that they have released as many as 6 first-team players. Most would consider their decision to release 6 players as a little bit extreme, but it had to be done.

Ahead of the much-awaited January transfer window in the KPL, Wazito have decided to do away with 6 players they thought were surplus to requirement. The team’s manager officially confirmed the news through the clubs portal and went ahead to thank the players for their efforts over the years.

Wazito are also looking to recruit new talent in the wake of recent events, as look to better their performances from previous seasons. The released players include Karim Nizigiyimana, Mathew Tayo, John Mutua, Mansoor Safi, Mathews Otieno, and Abouba Sibomana.

The club’s official statement states that the players were released due to performance issues. The club also confirmed that more players will be released in the coming days as they look to bolster their squad. The club’s owner Ricardo Badoer confirmed through his twitter account that they were looking to release more players to get others in. He was also categorical on the releases, stating they want to “strengthen their weak areas.”

Wazito are currently struggling in the league with a dismal 14 points from 11 matches this season, leaving them in 13th place in the KPL standings. The fact that they’ll be facing off against the current champions Gor Mahia FC means they need to bring in reinforcements at the earliest, to have a realistic chance of getting something from the game.