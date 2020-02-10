Western Stima vs Gor Mahia previews, prediction, team news and more | KPL 2019/2020 Season

Western Stima vs Gor Mahia

Matchweek 20 would be a very crucial week for Gor Mahia after a disappointing outing against Sofapaka in match-week 19 of the Kenyan Premier League. Prior to that game, Gor Mahia has been on a four-match winning streak and sits comfortably in the first position, but the loss against Sofapaka has reduced the gap at the top to 3 points.

Second-placed Tusker FC has been resilient in recent weeks and is yet to lose a single game in their last 5 matches which means if they continue their fine form and Gor Mahia fails to get all three points away versus Western Stima, Tusker FC would be level on points with the league leaders.

Western Stima, on the other hand, has been on disappointing form in their last five games and sits seventh on the log with 31 points. They have been far from impressive since their decent run of form ended against Mathare United back in 8 of January, and they have since then failed to win a single game on the road losing three and drawing one.

Western Stima vs Gor Mahia Head to Head:

Both teams have netted 14 times in this fixture's history since they first met in May 2012, and Gor Mahia has since then been unrivalled favourites after winning 7 of those fixtures, drawing 5 and losing just 2. However, the previous two fixtures have all ended in a draw but this might not be the case in this fixture as Gor Mahia has the momentum based on their run of results to get all three points.

Western Stima Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

Gor Mahia Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Western Stima vs Gor Mahia Team news:

Western Stima have been on a poor run of form lately but this does not say affect striker Edwin Oduor. Although he keeps his place in the side, his form has been one to worry about. Midfield pair of Samuel Mwangi and Tirus Omondi keep their places in midfield while Moses Odhiambo and John Odhiambo continues to cement starting berth at the heart of the defence.

Balinya J, Juma L and Muguna K will all feature against Western Stima as they look to overturn a disappointing outing they had in the last match.

Western Stima vs Gor Mahia Predicted XI:

Western Stima XI: Samuel Odhiambo, Luke Ochieng, Vincent Omumbo, Samuel Olare, Maurice Ojwang, David Ojuang, Kevin Okoth, Vincent Odongo, Villa Oromchan, Herbert Kopany.

Gor Mahia XI: Peter Odhiambo, Maurice Ojuang, Wellington Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Philemon Otiengo, Tobias Otieno, Curtis Wekesa, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Kenneth Mugun, Joash Onyango.

Western Stima vs Gor Mahia Prediction:

Gor Mahia are well placed to get all 3 points in this fixture, as they are currently at the summit of the league and as well at their best this season. Although they lost their last game to Sofapaka, they would be coming into this fixture more determined to go for the kill and Western Stima's form says otherwise because they struggle to get the results and Gor Mahia are currently doing well.

A win for Gor Mahia in this fixture is highly obtainable even though the previous two fixtures all ended in a draw but Western Stima are not with the same momentum and form which they were at the time of those draws. Judging by their recent form, Gor Mahia would cruise to an away win in this encounter.

Prediction: Western Stima 0-2 Gor Mahia