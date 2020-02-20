Zoo Kericho vs Gor Mahia: Prediction, preview, team news and more | KPL 2019-20

Zoo Kericho has been struggling in the KPL this season

Zoo Kericho will be entertaining Gor Mahia at the Kericho Green Stadium in Matchday 21 of the Kenyan Premier League. The home side has been struggling this season as they sit 14th in the KPL standings. They've picked three wins, four draws while losing 12 matches putting them on 15 points so far this season.

Gor Mahia, on the other hand, are looking to get back to winning ways after their heavy loss against Sofapaka and draw against Western Stima. K'Ogalo is four points ahead of second-placed Tusker FC having played one more match than the Brewers.

A match against struggling Zoo Kericho present with a perfect opportunity to bounce back after failing to win in their last two KPL matches. With an attack that has scored 40 goals this season, Gor Mahia could terrorize Zoo Kericho's defence that has conceded 34 goals this season.

Zoo Kericho vs Gor Mahia Head to Head

Zoo Kericho has managed to pick up only one point from their last seven meetings in the Kenyan Premier League. The remaining six matches have gone in favour of the 18-time KPL champions, Gor Mahia. Their last encounter ended in a slim 1-0 victory in favour of Gor Mahia.

Zoo Kericho has scored only four goals against Gor Mahia in the KPL while K'Ogalo has scored an astonishing 19 goals in their seven matches. Gor Mahia is heading into the match as favourites as they've found the back of the net in all their KPL matches against Zoo Kericho.

Zoo Kericho form guide: LLDDL

Gor Mahia form guide: DLWWW

Zoo Kericho vs Gor Mahia Team News

Zoo Kericho

Zoo Kericho is heading into the tie against Gor Mahia off a 3-1 loss to Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League. They've only picked two points from a possible 15 in their last five KPL matches.

Their busy transfer window where they signed seven players has not yet paid off as they're still struggling for positive results in the KPL. New signing, Wilson Anekaya, has settled in well and is pulling the string in the midfield while others ayet to find their feet. He is expected to be in the line up for the home side against Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia

K'Ogalo is heading in the match after a disappointing draw against Western Stima. Head coach, Steve Polack, called on his misfiring forwards to score goals to help them retain the Kenyan Premier League trophy. However, Polack is still confident that the Green Army will lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Gor Mahia struggled against Naivas in the Betway Cup but managed to pick an important victory that could motivate them heading into the match against Zoo Kericho. January signing from Yanga, Juma Balinya is settling well and is expected to start up-front for K'Ogalo.

Nicholas Kipkirui is expected to start up-front alongside the Ugandan import to face his former employers Zoo Kericho. Skipper Kenneth Muguna is expected to start in the midfield as he has been the best player for the 18-time champions this season. A resurgent Clifton Miheso is expected to line up alongside Kenneth Muguna in the midfield for the Green Army.

Zoo Kericho vs Gor Mahia Predicted XI

Zoo Kericho Predicted XI: Brian Lumumba, Matini Murubua, Stanislaus Akiya, Alex Onchwari, Otiso Fredrick, Gichana, Ondati Khepa, Anekeya Wilson, Neto Collins, Dennis Ongeri.

Gor Mahia Predicted XI: Boniface Oluoch, Juma Balinya, Nicholas Kipkirui, Joash Onyango, Kenneth Muguna, Clifton Miheso, Charles Momanyi, Samuel Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Brian Ondiek, Jackson Owusu.

Zoo Kericho vs Gor Mahia Predictions

Struggling Zoo Kericho faces an uphill task against KPL leaders, Gor Mahia. Their attack has been so incompetent scoring only 20 goals while their defence has been making so many mistakes conceding 34 in the process. Despite having a busy January transfer window, their performances have not improved.

Gor Mahia's form has dipped in the last couple of matches. A trip to Kericho presents them with a perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways. Their attack, that has failed to click in the last two matches, should make light work of Zoo Kericho's defence that has been below average this season.

Gor Mahia is expected to pick the maximum points against their struggling opponents this weekend to continue their Kenyan Premier League dominance as they march towards their 19th KPL title.

Prediction: Zoo Kericho 0-3 Gor Mahia