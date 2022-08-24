Chennai Quick Guns vs Odisha Juggernauts, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details: Match 15, August 24

Can the Quick Guns win four in a row? (Image Courtesy: Ultimate Kho Kho Twitter)

The Chennai Quick Guns will face off against the Odisha Juggernauts in the 15th match of the group stage of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on Wednesday (August 24).

Despite starting the season poorly, the Quick Guns have recovered well to post three wins on the trot. The side picked up victories against the Telugu Yoddhas and most recently, the Gujarat Giants, two of the best sides in the tournament. The Quick Guns edged the Giants 53-51 in a thriller yesterday (August 23) and will look to carry the momentum into this one.

The Odisha Juggernauts come into this match on the back of a thrilling 50-47 win over the Gujarat Giants. They have started this season well and sit third on the points table with three wins from four games. It remains to be seen whether the two-day break following their last match does them good or harm.

In the reverse fixture, it was the Juggernauts who emerged victorious with a 51-43 scoreline.

Chennai Quick Guns vs Odisha Juggernauts Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Chennai Quick Guns vs Odisha Juggernauts, Match 15, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

There isn't much to split the two sides heading into today's match. While the Odisha Juggernauts have been solid in their four matches so far, the Chennai Quick Guns have done an excellent job in turning their fortunes around after losing their first two matches.

While the Quick Guns will head into this match with the wind in their sails, the Juggernauts shouldn't be too fazed, considering they won the reverse fixture. Playing back-to-back matches might go either way for the Quick Guns but the well-rested Juggernauts hold a slight edge over them.

Chennai Quick Guns vs Odisha Juggernauts match prediction: The Odisha Juggernauts to win Match 15 of UKK 2022.

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

