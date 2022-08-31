Gujarat Giants vs Rajasthan Warriors, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details: Match 29, August 31

Gujarat Giants take on Rajasthan Warriors in the penultimate group stage match of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. With the playoff places sorted, the qualified teams have been providing opportunities to the youngsters and other bench-warmers in their squad. The same is expected to happen on Wednesday when the two teams lock horns with each other.

The Giants were absolutely blown away by Telugu Yoddhas in their last game. Featuring a side consisting mostly of youngsters, the Giants lost 88-21 in a match that broke several UKK records. While they will be keen to avoid a defeat of such proportions, they are unlikely to field their full-strength team either and could opt to keep them fresh for the playoffs on September 2.

The team that profited from this trend of rotation was the Rajasthan Warriors, who registered their first win of the competition against the Chennai Quick Guns. They will look to finish a disappointing campaign on a high by registering their second win in ten matches.

Gujarat Giants vs Rajasthan Warriors Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Rajasthan Warriors, Match 29, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

The Gujarat Giants didn't seem too bothered by the heavy defeat while playing a young and inexperienced side. While some regular first-choice players could feature today, they are unlikely to play their full-strength team. The Rajasthan Warriors will look to close out their campaign with a win, and if the Giants rest some key players, they should do so quite easily.

Match prediction: The Rajasthan Warriors to win Match 29 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

