Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel and Live Streaming Details - Qualifier 2, September 3

Gujarat Giants will take on Telugu Yoddhas in the Qualifier 2 match of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 (UKK) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday (September 3).

The Giants took on the Odisha Juggernauts in the Qualifier 1 match on Friday. Gujarat Giants lost the game by 14 points, with the final score reading 57-43 in favor of the Odisha-based club. Suraj Lande was the best attacker with 13 points, while Gujarat Giants' defender Suyash Gargate spent the most time (1:57 minutes) on the mat.

Meanwhile, the Yoddhas defeated the Chennai Quick Guns in the Eliminator by 18 points. The former side won the game 61-43 to knock out the Chennai-based club from the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho league.

Telugu Yoddhas' attacker Adarsh Mohite bagged 16 points, while Chennai Quick Guns player Ramji Kashyap was the best defender, having spent 1:59 minutes on the mat.

The winner of the match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Yoddhas will advance to the summit clash of the competition.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas, Qualifier 2, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

Date and Time: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 7.45 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

The Giants have been a better side thus far in the competition, despite losing to Yoddhas in Qualifier 1. They finished atop the points table with 23 points and are strong contenders to win the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

However, one cannot rule out Telugu Yoddhas. They finished third in the UKK standings with 19 points but were the only team to finish the group stage matches with a positive score difference. The Yoddhas finished with a score difference of 150 and also trounced the Chennai Quick Guns in the Eliminator.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas match prediction: The Giants to win Qualifier 2 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will make it to the Final? Gujarat Giants Telugu Yoddhas 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee