Mumbai Khiladis vs Rajasthan Warriors, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details: Match 16, August 24

Mumbai Khiladis will hope turn their campaign around against Rajasthan Warriors. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

The bottom two sides so far in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, the Mumbai Khiladis and the Rajasthan Warriors, will go head-to-head in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 24. While the Khiladis are placed fifth in the points table with one win in five matches, the Rajasthan Warriors are last and are yet to register a single win.

While attacking points have been an issue for the Khiladis, it's been vice versa for the Warriors who've put in some shambolic defensive performances. They were tormented by the Telugu Yoddhas attack in their last fixture, losing 83-45. Meanwhile, the Khiladis lost 55-43 in their last match. They fared decently in defense, but were unable to match the Yoddhas in attack.

It'll be interesting to see which of these sides will best work on their weaknesses ahead of this encounter and break out of their poor run of form.

Mumbai Khiladis vs Rajasthan Warriors Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Mumbai Khiladis vs Rajasthan Warriors, Match 16, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 8:45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Out of both the teams, Mumbai look more likely to emerge victorious on Wednesday night. While they have struggled to pick up enough attacking points, Mumbai's defending has been impressive, especially in comparison to the Warriors.

Rajasthan have depended heavily on Majahar Jamadar Kalandar for attacking points. While their attacking performance has been better than Mumbai's, it might not be enough to offset their shortfalls in defending. They could sink to a fifth successive defeat because of that.

Match prediction: The Mumbai Khiladis to win Match 16 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das