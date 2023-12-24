Mumbai Khiladis vs Telugu Yoddhas, Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details for Match 2

The second match of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 will see Mumbai Khiladis take on Telugu Yoddhas at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha on , Sunday, December 24.

Telugu Yoddhas exhibited a sensational performance in the inaugural season and finished as the runner-up. They unfortunately went down in the final against Odisha Juggernauts 46-45, eventually losing by a point.

Heading into the new season, they will look to start on a winning note and have their eyes set on the silverware.

All-rounder Pratik Waikar will continue to lead the Yoddhas, while former Odisha Juggernauts co-captain Milind Chawdekar will have the vice-captaincy duties. The likes of Arun Gunki and star defender Avdhut Patil were retained ahead of the player draft.

Telugu Yoddhas have some great defenders in their line-up. Skipper Pratik Waikar led the way in the defense last season for the team. He finished third on the list of most time spent on the mat i.e., 20 minutes 13 seconds, and boasted a not-out percentage of 22%.

Gunki was a revelation for them last season. He secured the third-most points as an attacker in the Ultimate Kho Kho season 1. In 12 matches, Gunki secured 96 points in the inaugural season.

On the other hand, Mumbai Khiladis finished in the penultimate position last season, securing four wins in 10 matches. Ahead of the second season, Aniket Pote has been named as the new skipper, while defender Mahesh Shinde will serve as his deputy.

Mumbai Khiladis have a great mix of youth and experienced players on their side. Ankit Pode isn’t a new name in the Kho Kho circuit, and has an impressive tally of eight gold and five silver medals in his career. He made a noteworthy performance last season and will hold the key for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Mahesh, on the other hand, was one of the best defenders last season, as he boasted of 15:33 minutes in defense on his name last season. Besides, they have also roped in Sreejesh S, who stood fourth in the list of most time spent while defending - 17 minutes and 35 seconds.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis Kho Kho 2023 Match Details

Match: Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis, Match 2, Ultimate Kho Kho 2023

Date and Time: Sunday, 24th December 2023, 8:30 PM

Venue: Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 match?

While Mumbai Khiladis have roped in some talented players on their side, there’s no denying that Telugu Yoddhas were one of the best teams last season. They lost the final by just a one-point margin and should go into Sunday’s contest as the favorites.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis match prediction: The Yoddhas to win the second match of UKK 2023.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live-streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.