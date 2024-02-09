"A career in cricket would have been difficult" - Dilip Khandavi on his decision to pursue career in Kho Kho

The Odisha Juggernauts are one of the most consistent teams in the Ultimate Kho Kho League. They lifted the inaugural title of the UKK League after beating the Telugu Yoddhas by one point in a thrilling final last year. They had a decent season this year as well but failed to defend their title.

The Juggernauts lost to the Gujarat Giants by two points in the first semi-final. As a result, they had to play the third-place play-off and bounced back to beat the Telugu Yoddhas to finish third.

One player who has played a big role in the Juggernauts’ run in the UKK League’s history is Dilip Khandavi. The all-rounder has played 21 matches so far and scored 22 points. He has six dive points to his name and had another wonderful season for the Juggernauts.

Sportskeeda caught up with Dilip Khandavi during the second edition as he spoke about his journey.

#1- You played in last year’s final and it was a close-fought game. What were the emotions on winning the title? Also, what has changed this year?

Dilip Khandavi: It was a tough final last year. We beat the Telugu Yoddhas. After winning the final, the first thought that came to my mind was that my career had begun. I have been playing Kho Kho for several years but haven’t received such a big platform. Since the start of Ultimate Kho Kho, my life has started to change.

The condition of my home has improved. Everyone is starting to see us from a different perspective. The fan following has increased. A lot has changed since the Ultimate League. We used to see Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma on TV. We used to dream of playing and everyone seeing us on TV. Slowly, this dream is getting fulfilled and it feels great.

#2- You spoke about Rohit Sharma, we know he is your favorite player and you also play cricket. Have you thought about being a professional cricketer if you were not a Kho Kho player?

Dilip Khandavi: Not a professional cricketer. I come from a village where cricket tournaments are organized. I play for a local team there. I used to watch cricket from the beginning and don’t miss any of Rohit Sharma's matches. I take time in between practice to watch Rohit’s match.

A career in cricket would have been difficult as I wouldn’t have received the facilities required. It was very hard to come from a village and be a professional cricketer. So I feel my decision to pursue a career in Kho Kho was a good one.

#3- Can you tell us about your journey? Where did you start playing Kho Kho?

Dilip Khandavi: I hail from a small village. Uttam Bhole sir sent me to the Ashram school to study. I didn’t feel that I would play Kho Kho. I was in a hostel in the Ashram school. I was good in sprints. Wadekar sir conducted a 100m race and I came first in it. On seeing it, Wadekar sir told me to come to Kho Kho practice.

I started practicing but I wasn’t interested in it. I gave up the sport but Wadekar sir forced me to play Kho Kho, despite me telling him that I had no interest in it. I continued with it. I didn’t get much chance to play in the fifth and sixth standard.

Alangun Ashram school had produced famous players and I switched to it in the eighth standard and was fortunate to have a good sports teacher in RD Chaudhary. He supported me and I got selected in the team for the Under-14 Maharashtra state matches. We were the runners-up in that tournament in Nashik and I won the award for the best player of Maharashtra in the Under-14 category.

After that, I got selected for the nationals. But it was my bad luck as the tournament got postponed and I couldn’t play it because of my date of birth. I felt disappointed after that. Sir encouraged me to keep playing. I didn’t get enough to play till my tenth standard because our team was weak.

During my 11th standard, I was well-supported by NG Lande sir and we won the state tournament. We represented Maharashtra in the Under-17 category and won the gold medal. In the same year, I got selected in the Khelo India games and we won the gold medal for Maharashtra. We won second place in the Association tournament in the Under-17 category while representing Nashik. I got selected for the Maharashtra team. We won the gold medal there.

I was the captain of Maharashtra in the National games in Surat in the Under-18 category and we won the gold medal. I won the Veer Abhimanyu Award in 2019.

#4- How about the support you are receiving from the home fans?

Dilip Khandavi: The support has been incredible. Everyone is supporting us and the fan following has increased. The coaches have also prepared us well for the tournament.

#5- There have been some changes being made in the scoring. What are your thoughts on it? Do you feel this game is getting in favor of the attackers?

Dilip Khandavi: Not really because last time, the dream run was for two and a half minutes. It’s three minutes now. The rules are good I feel. It’s a bit hard for the defender but I feel it’s good.

#6- You have been playing Kho Kho for the last 10 years now. What’s your favorite memory to date?

Dilip Khandavi: My favorite moment was winning the Ultimate Kho Kho last year. It was surreal when we won the trophy.

#7- You are still studying. How do you manage playing and studying?

Dilip Khandavi: My college starts at 10 AM. I practice from 6 to 9 in the morning. After that, I go to college, attend a couple of lectures, and then get home. In the evening, I again go for practice.

This interview was filed with inputs from Akshay Bhide.