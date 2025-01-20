Asian Kho Kho Federation gets international recognition 

The International Kho Kho Federation recognized the Asian Kho Kho Federation on Sunday, January 19. The apex board made the decision amid the inaugural edition of the 2025 Kho Kho World Cup, which took place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from January 13 to 19.

Kho Kho, which was a demonstration sport at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, has grown significantly, especially in the last five years. From having only six member nations in 2020, the sport will have 55 participating countries in 2025. Kho Kho could also feature in the 2036 Olympics.

“The Asian Kho Kho Federation is pleased to announce its official recognition by the International Kho Kho Federation, marking a significant milestone in the development of Kho Kho across Asia. The federation, representing 11 member nations, will serve as the premier governing body for the sport in the Asian region, with the next step being to take the sport to the Olympics,” the AKKF said in a statement (via The Bridge).

India completes double in Kho Kho World Cup

Sunday was a massive day for Indian Kho Kho. On December 19, the Indian men’s and women’s teams won their respective World Cups. The women beat Nepal 78-40 in the grand finale. In Turn 1, India raced to 34 points after captain Priyanka Ingle put her best foot forward with multiple touches.

At the end of Turn 2, India raised their tally to 58 points on the back of impressive performances from B Chaithra. India tightened the screws on Nepal in Turn 3, hardly allowing their opponent to make a comeback. In Turn 4, Chaithra guided India through to a score of 74 and a victory.

The Indian men’s team, in the meantime, defeated Nepal 54-36 in the final. Skipper Pratik Waikar and Ramji Kashyap stood out for them. In the group stage, India defeated Brazil, Peru and Bhutan. In the quarterfinals, they took down Bangladesh, followed by their wins over South Africa and Nepal in the semifinals and final, respectively.

