Franchises of Ultimate Kho Kho League unite for financial sustainability

Franchises of India's premier Kho Kho league, Ultimate Kho Kho, have united to express concerns about the league's financial sustainability. They have called on League CEO Tenzing Niyogi to address these issues promptly.

In an open letter addressed to Niyogi, the franchises expressed their apprehensions and requested a halt in the ongoing work for the second season until their concerns were addressed. These primarily revolve around the financial model of the league, which has raised doubts about the long-term sustainability of the franchises.

The letter emphasized the need for collaboration between the league and the franchises to rework the current financial model, aiming to ensure the financial stability of all parties involved. The franchises stressed that this restructuring must be undertaken before any public announcements are made regarding the second season of Ultimate Kho Kho.

Additionally, the franchises urged the league to establish an Ethics and Governance Committee and establish standardized Kho Kho rules to enhance the league's overall integrity.

To facilitate dialogue and resolution, the franchises proposed a joint meeting between franchise representatives, league management, and the majority shareholders. This meeting would be instrumental in discussing potential solutions to address the revised franchise financial model.

Lastly, the franchises requested transparency in understanding the league's "current media rights structures," acknowledging their significant role in franchise financials.

The franchises' united position highlights the vital significance of financial stability in professional sports leagues. It demonstrates their dedication to collaborating with the league to secure the long-term prosperity of Ultimate Kho Kho.

Ultimate Kho Kho's debut season scores big with impressive viewership and sponsorship

In a remarkable achievement during its debut season, Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), the franchise-based Kho Kho league, recorded substantial viewership figures. The league, backed by Amit Burman of Dabur, amassed a cumulative television viewership of 35 million and approximately 6 million on video streaming platforms in India.

Last year, Sony Pictures Networks India inked a multi-year broadcasting agreement with UKK. Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana graced the league as the marquee presenter.

Tenzing Niyogi, UKK's Commissioner and CEO, disclosed that organizers had allocated around ₹200 crore to be invested incrementally over five years. The league achieved a significant net media value of INR 132.5 crore, prominently showcasing sponsor branding on floor mats and perimeters. This visibility underscored the enticing potential for sponsors in terms of return on investment (ROI).

These impressive statistics from UKK's inaugural season underscored the sport's increasing popularity and the league's ability to draw a substantial audience. It positions UKK as an appealing prospect for sponsors and investors.