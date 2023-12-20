Gujarat Giants announce captain and vice-captain for Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2

Ultimate Kho Kho League franchise Gujarat Giants named their captain and vice-captain for the upcoming season on Wednesday, December 20.

Mumbai lad Akshay Bhangre has been named the Giants' captain for the second edition of the league. The 26-year-old will make his first appearance in the competition when he takes to the field on Monday, December 25.

Bhangre took up the sport when he was in school and represented Maharashtra in senior and junior national competitions. The defender has leadership experience, having previously led the Maharashtra senior kabaddi team and the Indian national team.

Expand Tweet

The Giants' newly appointed captain said in a press release:

“It is my first season in the Ultimate Kho Kho League, and I am honoured that Gujarat Giants have trusted me with captaincy. The Giants are a very strong franchise and I promise to do my best to lead the team to glory. We will try to do our very best every day.”

Patta Narsayya, who hails from Vizianagaram, was named the vice-captain of the Gujarat-based franchise. He will be playing his second season in the league. The 28-year-old has previously captained his state Andhra Pradesh in national tournaments.

Giants head coach Sanjeev Sharma expressed his happiness with the squad, while also heaping praise on the newly appointed leaders. He was quoted as saying in the press release:

“The Gujarat Giants have assembled a well-balanced squad. The Adani Sportsline management has given us a free hand to build a squad as per the needs. Akshay Bhangre and Patta Narsayya are good leaders and I am confident they will ensure we put our best foot forward.”

Gujarat Giants to face Rajasthan Warriors in their season opener of Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2

The second edition of the competition is scheduled to commence on Sunday, December 24 in Cuttack. The summit clash of the tournament is scheduled for January 13, 2024.

The Gujarat Giants will play their season opener against Rajasthan Warriors on Monday, December 25. The Warriors would have played a game by then as they take on the defending champions Odisha Juggernauts in the Ultimate Kho Kho League season 2 opener.

Also Read: Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Complete list of squads after draft