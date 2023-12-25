Gujarat Giants register a convincing victory over struggling Rajasthan Warriors in Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023

Season 1 table toppers Gujarat Giants defeated Rajasthan Warriors 41-30 in Match 3 of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 on Monday (December 25). A win on the second day of the competition saw the Giants go atop the points table.

Rajasthan Warriors won the toss and decided to attack first at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. They got off to a shaky start, managing only 14 points in the first turn.

Moreover, the Warriors also conceded a Dream Run to the second match as Deepak troubled them for 3:02 seconds. They couldn't keep the opponent at bay despite opting for the powerplay. The score read 14-1 in favor of the Warriors at the end of Turn 1.

Attacking second, the Giants added 22 points to their total, having a nine-point lead at the end of the first innings. The Warriors were nowhere in the game once again but luckily managed to avoid an all-out and not concede a couple of points to the opponent.

Coming back to attack in the third turn, the Warriors failed to put on a show once again as they could manage only 16 points. They also conceded a couple of Dream Run points to the Giants to finish their turn with a score of 30-25.

Trailing by just five points, it was an easy task for the Giants and they took the lead in no time. They took a 31-30 lead by the time Batch 1 was sent back to the dugout.

The Giants continued their fine run in the last few minutes of the game and registered an 11-point victory over the struggling Rajasthan Warriors.

Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Match Stats

Sky Dive Points: Rajasthan Warriors (12) & Gujarat Giants (12)

Pole Dive Points: Rajasthan Warriors (6) & Gujarat Giants (4)

Total Touch Points: Rajasthan Warriors (12) & Gujarat Giants (22)

Dream Run Points: Rajasthan Warriors (0) Gujarat Giants (3)