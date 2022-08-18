"I suffered so much, endured failures" - Chennai Quick Guns' N Suresh reveals emotional journey prior to Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Chennai Quick Guns' defender N Suresh revealed his touching story leading up to Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. Suresh's journey is truly an inspirational one, with the 23-year old not giving up on his dream in the face of adversity.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Suresh disclosed his humble background and how his uneducated family failed to comprehend how the sport, which he is so passionate about, is played.

“My father works as a watchman, my mother works as a housekeeper. I come from a lower middle class family. I have two older brothers and we live in a small room in Hyderabad. My family is uneducated and do not know this game. My brother encouraged me. He has played in the Senior Nationals himself so he has a fair idea about the game. I suffered so much, endured failures also but whenever I failed, I worked hard. And that’s the reason why I have gotten here,” he said.

Suresh then spoke about how he was introduced to the sport by his elder brother, an adept Kho Kho player himself. He continued that once he participated in junior-level competitions, he wholeheartedly became an ardent devotee of the game.

“My brother used to play Kho Kho. Once I started playing, my coach used to encourage me and the senior players also used to encourage me. That’s the reason I chose this game and slowly I started becoming better at it. I played sub-junior nationals and junior nationals and I became a fan of the game.”

Suresh, who hails from Tamil Nadu, elaborated on what led to his selection in Ultimate Kho Kho and how his family is pleased that he is representing the Chennai-based franchise.

“I played Senior Nationals in 2017 and after a couple of years, I was selected again in Bhubaneshwar Senior Nationals. I performed well in the Madhya Pradesh Senior Nationals and was shortlisted for the auction. I would like to thank the Chennai team for picking me. My family is pleased that I have been selected to be a part of the Chennai team.”

"They are watching TV for the first time" - Suresh speaks about impact of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 has given players a platform to showcase their talents. Suresh was surprised at the massive impact that playing in the league had on him and his family's lives.

“I didn’t expect so much to change. My friends, my family - everyone is happy. They are watching TV for the first time and they are pleased.”

Lastly, Suresh spoke about how he enjoys the atmosphere in the stadium and hopes that Kho Kho can become the number one sport in India.

“Fans are excited and we play to the crowd. We are really excited to be playing in front of the fans and we love the atmosphere of the stadium. This is an extraordinary tournament and in the coming season too, we will turn up. We hope that the ratings will increase and that Kho Kho will become the number one sport.”

Although Suresh is yet to get an opportunity to display his prowess on the mat, he will certainly be eager to grab the chances that he gets. Chennai Quick Guns finally broke their two-match losing streak, exacting revenge on Telugu Yoddhas and getting off the mark in the points table.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy