"It rekindled memories of my younger days" - Avinash Sable after watching Ultimate Kho Kho league matches 

Indian steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable reminisced about his formative years when he played Kho Kho for fun as he watched the action at the Ultimate Kho Kho League on August 17.

Avinash Sable, who won a memorable silver medal at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, watched both matches on Wednesday - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis and Chennai Quick Guns vs Telugu Yoddhas - and went home laden with memories.

Speaking to Ultimate Kho Kho, Sable said he was amazed at the speed at which the sport is played.

"It was very good (the experience of being in the stadium). The sport is very fast-paced. I played the sport when I was young. It rekindled memories of my younger days. We used to play a little slow, but seeing the game today, I was surprised to see how difficult and fast this game is," he said in a video posted on Twitter by Ultimate Kho Kho.

The Ultimate Kho Kho League organizers welcomed the Tokyo Olympian with open arms earlier.

Taking to social media, the league said they were elated to have a "special guest" amidst them.

Avinash Sable had an extraordinary CWG 2022

The Indian 3,000m steeplechase athlete had an extraordinary Commonwealth Games 2022, where he ended Kenya's hegemony in the event. The versatile Indian won the silver medal, clocking 8:11.20s, missing the gold medal by a whisker.

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot won the gold medal, clocking 8:11.15s while the bronze medal went to Kenya's Amos Serem, who clocked 8:16.83s.

It was one of the most memorable races for Avinash Sable as he upped the ante in style in the final 1,000m to cross the finish line second. He broke the national record for the third time in the ongoing season in the process.

India finished fourth in the medal tally at the Commonwealth Games, coming away with 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

