  • Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Brazil

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 15, 2025 17:52 IST
India have retained the top spot in the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group A points table with a 64-34 win over Brazil on Tuesday (January 15). They have four points and a score difference of 35, courtesy of two wins from as many games.

Bhutan are second with two points and a score difference of 66 from one outing. Meanwhile, Nepal are placed third with two points from two matches, including one win and a loss. They have a score difference of 41.

Brazil have one loss and a score difference of -30, while Peru are last with two losses and a score difference of -112.

Group A

PositionTeamPlayedWinsLossesGDPoints
1India220354
2Bhutan110662
3Nepal110412
4Brazil101-300
5Peru202-1120
South Africa are placed atop Group B with four points and a score difference of 163, having won two out of two games. They defeated Ghana 87-32 in their season opener and followed it up with a 122-14 win against the Netherlands.

Iran are second with two points and a score difference of 103, courtesy of a 117-14 margin victory over Argentina. Ghana are placed third with two points and a score difference of -53 from two matches, having won and lost one apiece.

Argentina, on the other hand, are fourth with zero points and a score difference of -105. They have lost two matches thus far in the inaugural edition of the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

The Netherlands are fifth in the standings with zero points and a score difference of -108, having lost the only match they've played thus far.

Group B

PositionTeamPlayedWinsLossesGDPoints
1South Africa2201634
2Iran1101032
2Ghana211-532
2Argentina202-1050
5Netherlands101-1080

Bangladesh are placed first in the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group C standings with four points and a score difference of 89. They have won both matches so far in the competition.

South Korea are second with two points and a score difference of 39, having won one match. Sri Lanka, Poland, and the USA are the next three teams in the standings with a score difference of -32, -39, and -57, respectively. All three nations have lost their season openers and are yet to open their account in the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Group C

PositionTeamPlayedWinsLossesGDPoints
1Bangladesh220894
2South Korea110392
3Sri Lanka101-320
4Poland101-390
5USA101-570

England are placed atop the Group D points table with four points, courtesy of two wins from two encounters. They have a score difference of 39. Meanwhile, Kenya are second with one win and a score difference of 29.

Australia, Germany, and Malaysia are placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, in the Group D standings. They are yet to register a victory and have a score difference of -17, -22, and -29, respectively.

Group D

PositionTeamPlayedWinsLossesGDPoints
1England220394
2Kenya110292
3Australia101-170
4Germany101-220
5Malaysia101-290

Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 2 Results (Tuesday, January 14)

Group B - South Africa 87-32 Ghana

Group C - Bangladesh 56-24 Sri Lanka

Group D - England 60-38 Germany

Group A - Peru 24-90 Bhutan

Group B - Argentina 14-117 Iran

Group C - South Korea 77-38 Poland

Group D - Malaysia 28-57 Kenya

Group B - South Africa 122-14 Netherlands

Group C - Bangladesh 85-26 USA

Group D - England 48-27 Australia

Group A - Nepal 80-34 Peru

Group B - Ghana 30-24 Argentina

Group A - India 64-34 Brazil

Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 3 Fixtures (Wednesday, January 15)

Group C - Sri Lanka vs USA, 10:30 AM

Group D - Australia vs Kenya, 11:00 AM

Group B - Ghana vs Netherlands, 11:15 AM

Group A - Nepal vs Brazil, 11:15 AM

Group D - Germany vs Australia, 10:00 AM

Group C - Bangladesh vs South Korea, 12:30 PM

Group B - South Africa vs Argentina, 2:45 PM

Group D - England vs Malaysia, 3:15 PM

Group A - Brazil vs Bhutan, 5:15 PM

Group B - Netherlands vs Iran, 5:15 PM

Group C - Sri Lanka vs South Korea, 7:45 PM

Group A - India vs Peru, 8:15 PM

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
