Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Brazil

India have retained the top spot in the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group A points table with a 64-34 win over Brazil on Tuesday (January 15). They have four points and a score difference of 35, courtesy of two wins from as many games.
Bhutan are second with two points and a score difference of 66 from one outing. Meanwhile, Nepal are placed third with two points from two matches, including one win and a loss. They have a score difference of 41.
Brazil have one loss and a score difference of -30, while Peru are last with two losses and a score difference of -112.
Group A
South Africa are placed atop Group B with four points and a score difference of 163, having won two out of two games. They defeated Ghana 87-32 in their season opener and followed it up with a 122-14 win against the Netherlands.
Iran are second with two points and a score difference of 103, courtesy of a 117-14 margin victory over Argentina. Ghana are placed third with two points and a score difference of -53 from two matches, having won and lost one apiece.
Argentina, on the other hand, are fourth with zero points and a score difference of -105. They have lost two matches thus far in the inaugural edition of the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025.
The Netherlands are fifth in the standings with zero points and a score difference of -108, having lost the only match they've played thus far.
Group B
Bangladesh are placed first in the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group C standings with four points and a score difference of 89. They have won both matches so far in the competition.
South Korea are second with two points and a score difference of 39, having won one match. Sri Lanka, Poland, and the USA are the next three teams in the standings with a score difference of -32, -39, and -57, respectively. All three nations have lost their season openers and are yet to open their account in the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025.
Group C
England are placed atop the Group D points table with four points, courtesy of two wins from two encounters. They have a score difference of 39. Meanwhile, Kenya are second with one win and a score difference of 29.
Australia, Germany, and Malaysia are placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, in the Group D standings. They are yet to register a victory and have a score difference of -17, -22, and -29, respectively.
Group D
Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 2 Results (Tuesday, January 14)
Group B - South Africa 87-32 Ghana
Group C - Bangladesh 56-24 Sri Lanka
Group D - England 60-38 Germany
Group A - Peru 24-90 Bhutan
Group B - Argentina 14-117 Iran
Group C - South Korea 77-38 Poland
Group D - Malaysia 28-57 Kenya
Group B - South Africa 122-14 Netherlands
Group C - Bangladesh 85-26 USA
Group D - England 48-27 Australia
Group A - Nepal 80-34 Peru
Group B - Ghana 30-24 Argentina
Group A - India 64-34 Brazil
Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 3 Fixtures (Wednesday, January 15)
Group C - Sri Lanka vs USA, 10:30 AM
Group D - Australia vs Kenya, 11:00 AM
Group B - Ghana vs Netherlands, 11:15 AM
Group A - Nepal vs Brazil, 11:15 AM
Group D - Germany vs Australia, 10:00 AM
Group C - Bangladesh vs South Korea, 12:30 PM
Group B - South Africa vs Argentina, 2:45 PM
Group D - England vs Malaysia, 3:15 PM
Group A - Brazil vs Bhutan, 5:15 PM
Group B - Netherlands vs Iran, 5:15 PM
Group C - Sri Lanka vs South Korea, 7:45 PM
Group A - India vs Peru, 8:15 PM