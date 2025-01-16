  • home icon
  Kho Kho
  Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Peru

Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Peru

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 16, 2025 15:41 IST
Men
Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table

India are placed atop the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group A points table with six points from three matches, having won all matches. They have a score difference of 68.

Meanwhile, Nepal and Bhutan are second and third, respectively, with four points each. Nepal have two wins and a loss from three outings and a score difference of 167. Bhutan, on the other hand, have won both matches and a score difference of 116.

Peru and Brazil are the next two teams in the standings with three losses each. They have a score difference of -144 and -156, respectively.

Group A

PositionTeamPlayedWinsLossesGDPoints
1India330686
2Nepal3211674
3Bhutan2201164
4Peru303-1440
5Brazil303-1560
also-read-trending Trending

South Africa are placed atop the Group B standings with six points from three matches. They have won all three games and have a score difference of 247. Meanwhile, Iran are second with four points from two outings and a score difference of 223.

Ghana are third with four points from three matches, including two wins and a loss. They have a score difference of -13. Argentina and Netherlands are fourth and fifth with three losses apiece and have a score difference of -189 and -268, respectively.

Group B

PositionTeamPlayedWinsLossesGDPoints
1South Africa3302476
2Iran2202234
3Ghana321-134
4Argentina303-1890
5Netherlands303-2680

Bangladesh are placed atop the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group C standings with six points, having won three out of the three games. The Asian nation has a score difference of 198.

Sri Lanka have four points from three matches, courtesy of two wins and a loss. They have a score difference of 126. Meanwhile, USA and South Korea are third and fourth, respectively, with two points each, having won one game and lost a couple apiece.

Poland are placed at the bottom of the standings with zero points, having lost both games. They have a score difference of -96 thus far in the inaugural edition of the competition.

Group C

PositionTeamPlayedWinsLossesGDPoints
1Bangladesh3301986
2Sri Lanka3211264
3USA312-892
4South Korea312-1392
5Poland202-960

England are placed atop Group D points table with six points from three matches and a score difference of 63. Kenya are second with four points and a score difference of 33.

Australia are placed third with two points from three matches and a score difference of 80. Malaysia and Germany are the last two teams with zero points from two matches. They have a score difference of -49 and -127, respectively.

Group D

PositionTeamPlayedWinsLossesGDPoints
1England330636
2Kenya220334
3Australia312802
4Malaysia202-490
5Germany202-1270

Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 3 Results (Wednesday, January 15)

Group C - Sri Lanka 111-12 USA

Group D - Australia 54-58 Kenya

Group B - Ghana 76-36 Netherlands

Group A - Nepal 134-8 Brazil

Group D - Germany 12-117 Australia

Group C - Bangladesh 119-10 South Korea

Group B - South Africa 104-20 Argentina

Group D - England 52-32 Malaysia

Group A - Brazil 14-64 Bhutan

Group B - Netherlands 22-142 Iran

Group C - Sri Lanka 91-22 South Korea

Group A - India 70-38 Peru

Group C - USA 95-38 Poland

Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 4 Fixtures (Thursday, January 16)

Group A - Nepal vs Bhutan, 9:15 AM

Group B - Ghana vs Iran, 8:45 AM

Group C - Sri Lanka vs Poland, 10:00 AM

Group D - Germany vs Kenya, 10:30 AM

Group A - Peru vs Brazil, 11:15 AM

Group D - Malaysia vs Australia, 12:30 PM

Group C - South Korea vs USA, 3:15 PM

Group C - Bangladesh vs Poland, 5:45 PM

Group A - India vs Bhutan, 8:15 PM

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee



