Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Peru

India are placed atop the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group A points table with six points from three matches, having won all matches. They have a score difference of 68.
Meanwhile, Nepal and Bhutan are second and third, respectively, with four points each. Nepal have two wins and a loss from three outings and a score difference of 167. Bhutan, on the other hand, have won both matches and a score difference of 116.
Peru and Brazil are the next two teams in the standings with three losses each. They have a score difference of -144 and -156, respectively.
Group A
South Africa are placed atop the Group B standings with six points from three matches. They have won all three games and have a score difference of 247. Meanwhile, Iran are second with four points from two outings and a score difference of 223.
Ghana are third with four points from three matches, including two wins and a loss. They have a score difference of -13. Argentina and Netherlands are fourth and fifth with three losses apiece and have a score difference of -189 and -268, respectively.
Group B
Bangladesh are placed atop the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group C standings with six points, having won three out of the three games. The Asian nation has a score difference of 198.
Sri Lanka have four points from three matches, courtesy of two wins and a loss. They have a score difference of 126. Meanwhile, USA and South Korea are third and fourth, respectively, with two points each, having won one game and lost a couple apiece.
Poland are placed at the bottom of the standings with zero points, having lost both games. They have a score difference of -96 thus far in the inaugural edition of the competition.
Group C
England are placed atop Group D points table with six points from three matches and a score difference of 63. Kenya are second with four points and a score difference of 33.
Australia are placed third with two points from three matches and a score difference of 80. Malaysia and Germany are the last two teams with zero points from two matches. They have a score difference of -49 and -127, respectively.
Group D
Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 3 Results (Wednesday, January 15)
Group C - Sri Lanka 111-12 USA
Group D - Australia 54-58 Kenya
Group B - Ghana 76-36 Netherlands
Group A - Nepal 134-8 Brazil
Group D - Germany 12-117 Australia
Group C - Bangladesh 119-10 South Korea
Group B - South Africa 104-20 Argentina
Group D - England 52-32 Malaysia
Group A - Brazil 14-64 Bhutan
Group B - Netherlands 22-142 Iran
Group C - Sri Lanka 91-22 South Korea
Group A - India 70-38 Peru
Group C - USA 95-38 Poland
Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 4 Fixtures (Thursday, January 16)
Group A - Nepal vs Bhutan, 9:15 AM
Group B - Ghana vs Iran, 8:45 AM
Group C - Sri Lanka vs Poland, 10:00 AM
Group D - Germany vs Kenya, 10:30 AM
Group A - Peru vs Brazil, 11:15 AM
Group D - Malaysia vs Australia, 12:30 PM
Group C - South Korea vs USA, 3:15 PM
Group C - Bangladesh vs Poland, 5:45 PM
Group A - India vs Bhutan, 8:15 PM