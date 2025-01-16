Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Peru

India are placed atop the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group A points table with six points from three matches, having won all matches. They have a score difference of 68.

Meanwhile, Nepal and Bhutan are second and third, respectively, with four points each. Nepal have two wins and a loss from three outings and a score difference of 167. Bhutan, on the other hand, have won both matches and a score difference of 116.

Peru and Brazil are the next two teams in the standings with three losses each. They have a score difference of -144 and -156, respectively.

Group A

Position Team Played Wins Losses GD Points 1 India 3 3 0 68 6 2 Nepal 3 2 1 167 4 3 Bhutan 2 2 0 116 4 4 Peru 3 0 3 -144 0 5 Brazil 3 0 3 -156 0

South Africa are placed atop the Group B standings with six points from three matches. They have won all three games and have a score difference of 247. Meanwhile, Iran are second with four points from two outings and a score difference of 223.

Ghana are third with four points from three matches, including two wins and a loss. They have a score difference of -13. Argentina and Netherlands are fourth and fifth with three losses apiece and have a score difference of -189 and -268, respectively.

Group B

Position Team Played Wins Losses GD Points 1 South Africa 3 3 0 247 6 2 Iran 2 2 0 223 4 3 Ghana 3 2 1 -13 4 4 Argentina 3 0 3 -189 0 5 Netherlands 3 0 3 -268 0

Bangladesh are placed atop the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group C standings with six points, having won three out of the three games. The Asian nation has a score difference of 198.

Sri Lanka have four points from three matches, courtesy of two wins and a loss. They have a score difference of 126. Meanwhile, USA and South Korea are third and fourth, respectively, with two points each, having won one game and lost a couple apiece.

Poland are placed at the bottom of the standings with zero points, having lost both games. They have a score difference of -96 thus far in the inaugural edition of the competition.

Group C

Position Team Played Wins Losses GD Points 1 Bangladesh 3 3 0 198 6 2 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 126 4 3 USA 3 1 2 -89 2 4 South Korea 3 1 2 -139 2 5 Poland 2 0 2 -96 0

England are placed atop Group D points table with six points from three matches and a score difference of 63. Kenya are second with four points and a score difference of 33.

Australia are placed third with two points from three matches and a score difference of 80. Malaysia and Germany are the last two teams with zero points from two matches. They have a score difference of -49 and -127, respectively.

Group D

Position Team Played Wins Losses GD Points 1 England 3 3 0 63 6 2 Kenya 2 2 0 33 4 3 Australia 3 1 2 80 2 4 Malaysia 2 0 2 -49 0 5 Germany 2 0 2 -127 0

Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 3 Results (Wednesday, January 15)

Group C - Sri Lanka 111-12 USA

Group D - Australia 54-58 Kenya

Group B - Ghana 76-36 Netherlands

Group A - Nepal 134-8 Brazil

Group D - Germany 12-117 Australia

Group C - Bangladesh 119-10 South Korea

Group B - South Africa 104-20 Argentina

Group D - England 52-32 Malaysia

Group A - Brazil 14-64 Bhutan

Group B - Netherlands 22-142 Iran

Group C - Sri Lanka 91-22 South Korea

Group A - India 70-38 Peru

Group C - USA 95-38 Poland

Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 4 Fixtures (Thursday, January 16)

Group A - Nepal vs Bhutan, 9:15 AM

Group B - Ghana vs Iran, 8:45 AM

Group C - Sri Lanka vs Poland, 10:00 AM

Group D - Germany vs Kenya, 10:30 AM

Group A - Peru vs Brazil, 11:15 AM

Group D - Malaysia vs Australia, 12:30 PM

Group C - South Korea vs USA, 3:15 PM

Group C - Bangladesh vs Poland, 5:45 PM

Group A - India vs Bhutan, 8:15 PM

