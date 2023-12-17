Mumbai Khiladis announce Aniket Pote as captain for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

The Ultimate Kho Kho League franchise Mumbai Khiladis on Sunday (December 17) announced local boy Aniket Pote as their skipper for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League is scheduled to take place from December 24 to January 14, 2024, in Cuttack, Odisha.

The club's newly appointed captain was elated with the decision and expressed his happiness. He was quoted as saying in the press release:

“It was an unexpected decision for me, but I am really grateful for getting this opportunity. I will give my best to repay the management’s faith and take Mumbai Khiladis to greater heights.”

Aniket was announced as the captain of Mumbai Khiladis in a ceremony in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the captain's appointment, Mumbai Khiladis' team owner Punit Balan was quoted as saying, as per the press release:

“Selecting Aniket Pote as our captain for Season 2 was a strategic choice. His exceptional performance in the first edition and the manner [in which] he demonstrated leadership qualities on the mat made him the natural choice for this crucial role."

Balan added:

"Being a local boy, he also understands the spirit of the city of Mumbai and we believe his experience will galvanize the team, steering us towards success in this highly competitive season.”

The Mumbai-based franchise have appointed defender Mahesh Shinde as the vice-captain for the upcoming Ultimate Kho Kho season. The 27-year-old was among the leading defenders in the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.

Mumbai Khiladis squad for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

Gajanan Shengal, Sreejesh S, Mahesh Shinde (vc), Aniket Pote (c), Subhasis Santra. Hrushikesh Murchavade, Rokeson Singh, P Siva Reddy, Govind Yadav, Avik Singha, Milind Kurpe, Sunil Patra, Sudheer Kumar, MD Aiman Pasha, Sagar Potdar, Rohan Kore, Komal, Pawar Sachin, Shiraj Bhave, Debasis, Shiva, Ajay Harishchandra Kashyap, Pritam Chougule, Sibin M, Abhishek Pathrode, Parmar Rahul.

