"My family never let me realize that we were economically weak and struggling" - Rajasthan Warriors' Sourabh Adavkar shares heart-touching family background

Rajasthan Warriors' attacker, Sourabh Shivaji Adavkar, spoke about the importance of family support and shared a heartwarming story about how his family never let him realize that they were economically weak.

Despite losing their jobs during the lockdown, Adavkar enjoyed the time that he spent with his family during the pandemic. He also spoke about the importance of maintaining fitness levels to remain healthy.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, he said:

“I come from a family of four consisting of my father, mother and elder brother - who is an artist. Our financial situation is a little weak. Lockdown hit everyone hard and people became jobless. Even my brother lost his job. My family never let me realize that we were economically weak and struggling."

He added:

"Our lockdown also went well, considering the whole family was together. During the lockdown, we had to allocate some time to fitness. In the evening, we used to do some exercise and in the mornings, we used to do Yoga.”

Speaking about being the Wazir of the Warriors, Adavkar mentioned the difficulties that come with donning the florouscent-colored jersey. He also threw light on how a greater level of fitness is needed for kho kho that is played on the mat as compared to the traditional kho kho played in the sand.

“Being the Wazir is not easy. Wazir has to be on his toes all the time. Even if you are not dismissing anyone, you have to be alert and try to get a touch point. You should know how to tag the players. You should know how to tag the players. I am pleased to be appointed as Wazir. Before this, I used to play in the sand and coming onto the mat, I realized that we will have to ramp up our practice."

He further noted:

"If you rush onto the defenders on the mat even a couple of times, your body gives up. Your body denies you from doing that. However, the coach trained me in such a way that I was prepared to be a Wazir.”

"I panicked initially" - Sourabh Adavkar's experience playing in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 has brought about new glamor to the game and the players found it all to be a new experience. Regarding the same, Adavkar revealed how he initially panicked about being exposed to lights and cameras. He also promised that the players will try to get better in the coming seasons.

“I panicked initially since suddenly, I was going to be on television. The cameras and the lights all made me panicky. We meditated and realized that there is no need to panic since the team’s responsibility rests on our shoulders. After the initial shock, meditation has helped us. This is a huge experience for us and this is just the beginning. We will try to become better in the coming seasons.”

Rajasthan Warriors had a forgettable campaign in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, managing just one solitary win from their 10 encounters. They will certainly hope to put on a better showing in the next edition.

Edited by Diptanil Roy