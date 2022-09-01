My father is a carpenter, my cousins supported me financially - Mumbai Khiladis' Durvesh Salunke shares his journey 

One of the most successful Wazirs of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Durvesh Salunke's career took a turn when he played in the state championship after five years of struggle. From there on, he didn't have to look back. Hailing from Mumbai, Durvesh was pleased to be plying his trade for his home city in the marquee kho kho competition.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Durvesh revealed how he initially did not taste success in the sport. However, his life had a turning point when he performed well in the State championships. He stated:

“I have been playing Kho Kho for the past ten years. Out of those ten years, I did not find any success for five years. There was scope in Kho Kho but I did not taste any success. My turning point came when I played in the State championships. From there on, I did not stop and kept progressing in the game.”

Speaking about his family background, Durvesh emotionally shared how his father was a carpenter while his mother was a housewife. His cousins supported him financially. He went on to confess how his parents initially did not support him in the sport but after he tasted success, they have backed him fully since. He added:

“My family consists of my father, mother and younger brother. My father is a carpenter, my mother is a housewife. My maternal and paternal uncle’s children have supported me immensely, whether financially or otherwise.

"My financial situation is weak and my cousins supported me financially. Initially, my parents were not supportive. They wanted me to study as my percentage was dropping due to my involvement in kho kho. But once they understood that I had some scope in this field, they started backing me."

Upon being asked about the impact that Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 has had on his life, Durvesh responded that he would see the effect once he returns home after the tournament. However, he spoke about how members of his locality visited his house and recounted stories of when they saw him as a child. He continued:

"Now, where I live, there are banners hoisted for me. People in my area visit my house and recount memories of when they saw me as a little child. Everyone is pleased now. Once I return to Mumbai, I will really look at the impact that playing in Ultimate Kho Kho has had.”

"I'm sure the number will be over a hundred" - Durvesh expects more students to join his academy after his appearance in Ultimate Kho Kho

Durvesh, a physical education teacher by profession, also runs an academy for Kho Kho in the evening. Currently training around 25 students, Durvesh expects the number to increase to over a hundred once he returns.

He also revealed his plans to speak to each student's parents personally to let them know the potential of the game in the future.

“I am a PT teacher in a college. Now that I am back in Mumbai, my students will have a different outlook towards me. They continuously call me and let me know when I’ve played well. Apart from that, I train young students in the evening. I have 25-30 students learning from me now, but when I return, I’m sure the number will be over a hundred," the Mumbai Khidali's Wazirs said.

"Earlier kho kho did not have much support but now it has changed. I will personally speak to the parents of each student and let them know the potential of growth in this game," he added further.

Lastly, talking about his future ambitions, Durvesh hopes to earn a name for himself in the sport and dreams about buying a bigger house in Mumbai.

“I hope I can make a name for myself in this sport. My home in Mumbai is pretty small, and I hope I can buy a house for myself," Durvesh signed off.

Mumbai Khiladis' campaign came to an end with a win against the Odisha Juggernauts. However, they have not finished in the top four and will be looking to make a stronger comeback in the next edition.

