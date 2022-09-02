"My mother motivated me to take up the game and is my biggest inspiration" - Rajasthan Warriors' Nikhil B on introduction to Kho Kho

Rajasthan Warriors' all-rounder Nikhil B, who played nine games for his side, disclosed how he was introduced to the sport by his mother, who was an adept Kho Kho player herself.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Nikhil spoke about his family background and shared how his mother motivated him to take up the sport and is his biggest inspiration.

“My family’s financial situation is a little weak. My family consists of my mother, father and three brothers. I have completed my degree and will be going to another district in Kerala to pursue further studies. No practice was possible in the lockdown. My father works as a driver and my mother stitches clothes."

He added:

"My mother is an orphan and since then, she has played kho kho. She knows how to run and play. She encouraged me to play kho kho. My mother motivated me to take up the game and is my biggest inspiration. My father and brothers have been supportive as well. I have suffered a lot while studying."

Nikhil was thankful to the village folk who helped him attend competitions and tournaments by providing him with the financial support to do so. He also revealed how two of his club friends ply their trade for another team but he enjoys playing against them.

"The people in my village helped me by providing money to attend competitions. It was a life-changing moment for me. My club also supported me to participate in Ultimate Kho Kho. Abhishek and Visag are two of my friends from my club who are a part of the other teams, and it has been very interesting to play against them.”

"The game has been taken to a new level" - Nikhil B on how the Ultimate Kho Kho has revolutionized the game

Nikhil also shared how the people in his village watch the games on television now and the manner in which Ultimate Kho Kho has changed the game. He expects the competition to just escalate from here on in the league.

“Ultimate Kho Kho is a new industry and there are plenty of changes in it. Fitness levels need to go up and game levels will improve too. People in my village view the game on television and the game has been taken to a new level. The village folk support me a lot.”

Lastly, Nikhil signed off with a message for aspiring Kho Kho players. He wants them to believe in themselves completely and not give up hope.

“Believe in yourself. That is enough. Just believe in yourself and move forward. Don’t back out of the game.”

Nikhil B had quite a decent outing for the Warriors, managing 34 points in nine games. The Rajasthan Warriors were the first team to be knocked out of the tournament and will be looking forward to making a comeback in the next edition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy