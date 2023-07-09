Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) derecognizes Kho Kho for Asian Games 2023

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has made a bold decision to derecognize Kho Kho, which is an Indian-origin sport. The announcement was highlighted when the Executive Board of the OCA put forward a request. This led to the General Assembly's verdict to dismiss the provisional recognition of the Asian Kho Kho Federation.

As Kho Kho loses its place, two games - dodgeball and rope jump - have been recognized in its place. As per the chair of the OCA sports committee, Song Luzeng, Kho Kho was derecognized because Asian Kho Kho Federation failed to fulfil OCA requirements.

Although it was granted provisional recognition in 2018 when Jakarta Asian Games General Assembly was formed, the federation has not provided any updates to the OCA. As a result, the sport lost its place, giving place to others to be provisionally recognized.

It should be noted that the OCA had requested a report while reaching out to them but got no response from the federation. Song further emphasized that recognition is provided to the sport to support its growth and development but missing communication from Kho Kho Federation hindered that factor.

Kho Kho dominates sports in 25 countries but seems dying in India

Kho Kho is a globally recognized sport and is played in almost 25 countries. The Asian Kho Kho Federation was developed back in 1987 and includes countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Maldives.

The sport was introduced to the Indian Olympic Association in 1982 and 1989, respectively, and was showcased during the Asian Games festival.

Notably, one of the federation's goals was to include kho kho in the Asian Games program. However, their dream seems to be dying with the recent developments. As far as kho kho Championships are concerned, four of them have been held successfully and India has hosted two of them, in 1996 and 2016.

Now, the derecognition of the sport by OCA raises the question about kho kho's growth in the nation. It remains to be seen whether the federation will take mandatory measures for its revival.

