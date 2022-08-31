Telugu Yoddhas crush Odisha Juggernauts to end Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 league round on high

Telugu Yoddhas recorded their sixth win in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 earlier tonight (Wednesday) against Odisha Juggernauts. Both teams had reserved their places in the UKK 2022 playoffs before this game, which was why the Juggernauts decided to test their bench strength.

The Yoddhas brought their best game to the table and crushed the Juggernauts 65-36 to head into their Eliminator against Chennai Quick Guns with a ton of momentum.

Star Indian player Prithvi Shaw was in attendance for the 30th match of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. He donned the Telugu Yoddhas jersey and came out for the toss. The Juggernauts won the toss and decided to defend first.

The Odisha-based franchise got off a fabulous start as they pulled off a six-pointer dream run and a four-pointer dream run in the first turn itself. The Yoddhas scored 18 points while attacking as the scoreboard read 18-10 at the end of the first turn.

In response, the first batch of the Yoddhas completed a ten-pointer dream run that helped their team get a massive lead. However, the Juggernauts fought back and scored 16 points in their attack to end the first half trailing by just two points.

Telugu Yoddhas dominated Odisha Juggernauts in second half of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 game

The second half of the game belonged to the Yoddhas, as they scored 27 points while attacking in their second turn. They did not allow the Juggernauts a single dream run.

Odisha conceded a eight-pointer dream run and a two-pointer dream run in the final turn while scoring only ten points. The final scoreline read 65-36 in favour of the Yoddhas.

Following this defeat, Odisha failed to end their Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 league stage at the top and have to settle for a second-place finish.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav