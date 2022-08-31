Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Mumbai Khiladis sign off with resounding win against heavily rotated Odisha Juggernauts

It wasn't the debut season Mumbai Khiladis would've envisaged, but they closed it off in fine fashion against Odisha Juggernauts on August 30 in match 27 of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

The Khiladis were officially eliminated from the competition after losing to Chennai Quick Guns in their penultimate group game. The Juggernauts sealed their place atop the UKK points table and opted to give their first-choice players a rest while providing some game time to their youngsters.

Mumbai made full use of the inexperience of the young Juggernauts to end the season on a high. Choosing to defend first after winning the toss, Mumbai immediately highlighted the gulf in quality between the two teams with a ten-point Dream Run right off the bat. They finished Turn 1 trailing 12-10.

Their attackers had an easy time tagging the Juggernauts' defence, securing an all-out right at the stroke of half-time. By this time, it became quite evident that this was a one-sided contest, and the Khiladis showed no signs of slowing down.

Mumbai dominate hapless second-string Odisha Juggernauts to secure consolation win

The carnage continued post the innings break as the Juggernauts trailed 43-12 heading into their second attacking turn. They put in a much better showing than they did in Turn 1, scoring 19 attacking points and conceding only four.

Led by an all-round show from Gajanan Shengal, the Khiladis, though, completed the rout in the final Turn, scoring 32 points to end with a whopping 79-31 scoreline. While that doesn't change much in the points table, it was a morale-boosting win after a tough season for the Khiladis.

They've put in some terrific performances during the season, with Durvesh Salunkhe's eight-point Dream Run certainly the highlight. The Juggernauts, meanwhile, have another game to play against the Telugu Yoddhas before the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav