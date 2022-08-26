Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Late surge gets the points for the Odisha Juggernauts against Rajasthan Warriors in match 17

Two sides at opposite ends of the points table, the Odisha Juggernauts and the Rajasthan Warriors, went head-to-head on Thursday, August 25 in the 2022 Ultimate Kho Kho tournament. While the Juggernauts have won four out of their five opening fixtures, a hapless Warriors side was yet to open their account on the points table.

A rejuvenated Warriors took the field against Odisha and gave the pre-match favorites a run for their money. However, they ended up losing the match thanks to an inspired second innings performance from the Juggernauts.

Choosing to defend first after winning the toss, it looked like another comfortable outing for the Odisha Juggernauts. Their defenders chipped in with crucial defensive points yet again as they finished the turn trailing 4-21. The Warriors' defense needed to do something special to go into the innings break with a lead and they did exactly that.

While their attacking also hasn't been great, it's Rajasthan's defense that has let them down this season. However, that wasn't the case during this match. An inspired effort from their defenders saw them pick up six defensive points in one half, easily their best showing so far. They took a 27-21 lead heading into the break and had a good chance of getting their first-ever UKK win.

Odisha Juggernauts turned on the heat in both attack and defense in the second innings

The Juggernauts weren't about to let the Warriors run away with the match and came back strong. Captain Dipesh More led from the front with a six-point Dream Run, bravely battling an injury. That alone offset Rajasthan's excellent defending in Turn 2, bringing Odisha right back into the match. The Warriors couldn't get too many attacking points in the half, and ended the turn with a 43-27 lead.

It would take a lot for them to defend a 16-point lead against a seasoned Odisha side, and in the end, they succumbed to the pressure. The experienced Juggernauts finished the match with a 51-45 win, unfortunately denying the Warriors the chance to open their account this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy