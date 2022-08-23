Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Match 13 Result: Yoddhas march on as Mumbai endure fourth defeat

The Ultimate Kho Kho action resumed at the Shree Shiv Chatrapathi Sports Complex, with the in-form Telugu Yoddhas taking on the Mumbai Khiladis on Tuesday (August 23) in the 13th game.

The Yoddhas were coming off a record-breaking 83-45 win over Rajasthan Warriors on Sunday. Meanwhile, it was a long break for the Khiladis since their last match; they lost three of their four. That winless spell continued as the Yoddhas got the better of them to extend their impressive run of form.

The Khiladis won the toss and chose to defend first but were immediately exposed to the ruthless Yoddhas attack. While Mumbai defended much better than the Warriors, the Telugu attackers kept picking up points at regular intervals, most of them through dives. They took a 26-0 lead at the end of Turn 1.

It was the attacking quality between both teams that proved to be the difference eventually. Mumbai tried their best to get level with the Yoddhas. However, the latter's defending unit, inspired by the likes of Arun Gunki and Avdhut Patil held strong. They picked up two defensive points to end the half with a 28-20 lead.

Yoddhas' superior attack gave them edge over Mumbai

It was more of the same in the second half, with the Yoddhas attackers doing well in Turn 3.

Rohan Shingade was the pick of the lot as the Warriors continued to pick up points at the right time. With the score precariously poised at 51-20 in favour of the Yoddhas, the third batch of Mumbai defenders secured four crucial defensive points to give the team a fighting chance.

However, the Mumbai attackers couldn't replicate the success of their opponents, eventually falling short 43-55.

Mumbai stay fifth in the points table, with three points in five games, while the Yoddhas have moved to first place.

