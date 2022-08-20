Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Match 9 result: Odisha wins big as Rajasthan Warriors slip to third straight defeat

As the Ultimate Kho Kho action returned after a one-day break, both fans and the players were excited for the action to resume on Friday (August 19).

The day's first game saw Odisha Juggernauts and Rajasthan Warriors face off. While the Juggernauts won one of their opening two games, the Warriors lost both. It proved to be more of the same for Rajasthan, as they got hammered by Odisha in a largely one-sided affair.

Odisha won the toss and chose to defend first, starting well. Their first batch of defenders got them two points for a Dream Run, but inspired by their captain Mahajar, Rajasthan got back into the game. They didn't concede any more defensive points to Odisha, ending Turn 1 with a lead of 20-2.

However, Rajasthan didn't have the defensive solidity Odisha had, and they were made to pay. They tried to outsmart their opponents by shuffling their order of batches, but that had little effect. While the first batch that came out did well and was unlucky not to get a Dream Run, Odisha struck during the Powerplay. A quick succession of touches and dives swung the momentum back in their favour.

It was all Odisha from then on as they secured an All Out before the whistle blew, taking a 34-20 lead into the innings break.

Defending proves to be difference between Odisha and Rajasthan

Yet again, the Juggernauts highlighted the gulf in the defensive performance between the two teams, with some sensational defensive work in Turn 3. Rajasthan captain Mahajar continued to wage a lone battle and helped send a batch of Odisha defenders back in a minute.

Ultimate Kho Kho @ultimatekhokho Majahar Jamadar

Defender of the Match Gowtham MK

Capri Loans Ultimate Kho of the Match Majahar Jamadar



📸 | The Warriors and Juggernauts shared the awards in today's presentation



Attacker of the Match Majahar Jamadar

Defender of the Match Gowtham MK

Capri Loans Ultimate Kho of the Match Majahar Jamadar

The Warriors and Juggernauts shared the awards in today's presentation

However, a spirited run from defender Gowtham MK saw him snag four Dream Run points for his side, deflating the Warriors. Rajasthan could only take a six-point lead into Turn 4, with the Juggernauts already celebrating.

In the end, it was a 65-46 defeat for Mahajar's side, their third on the trot. They'll be in action next on Sunday (August 21) in match 12. Odisha will take on the Gujarat Giants in match 11.

Edited by Bhargav