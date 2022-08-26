Mumbai Khiladis complete a hat-trick of wins in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, trounce Telugu Yoddhas by 8 points

Mumbai Khiladis registered their third consecutive win in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 tournament by defeating the Telugu Yoddhas earlier tonight (August 26) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Heading into the match, the Telugu Yoddhas were third in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table, while the Mumbai Khiladis were in fifth position. The momentum was in favor of the Khiladis though as they were on a two-match winning streak, while the Yoddhas were coming off a defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Giants.

Telugu Yoddhas captain Prajwal KH won the toss and opted to defend first in Pune. His defenders managed a four-pointer dream run in the first turn but also conceded 22 points to the Mumbai Khiladis.

In their first turn, the Telugu Yoddhas scored 22 points while attacking and conceded four points to the opposition. So the scoreboard read 26-26 at the end of the first half.

Mumbai Khiladis gained the upper hand in the contest by scoring 24 points in their second turn. They did not allow the Telugu Yoddhas defenders to complete a single dream run as the score was 50-26 before the final turn of the match got underway.

With 25 points required for a win, Telugu Yoddhas could only score 20 and on top of that, allowed the Mumbai Khiladis to earn four points as well. Eventually, the score was 54-46 in favor of the Khiladis.

Mumbai Khiladis will be in action tomorrow against Odisha Juggernauts in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Two more matches will happen in the Ultimate Kho Kho League tomorrow evening (August 27). The first match of the night will feature the Rajasthan Warriors and the Chennai Quick Guns. Rajasthan are the only team with no wins in the tournament so far.

In the second game, the Mumbai Khiladis will square off against the second-placed Odisha Juggernauts. Tomorrow promises to be an exciting day in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury