Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated Standings after Mumbai vs Chennai Match 10

Odisha Juggernauts won their second game of the tournament to climb to third spot in the Ultimate Kho Kho points table after defeating Rajasthan Warriors in their third game of the season.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are yet to win a game in the competition. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Rajasthan were never in the game against Odisha, who led 20-2 after the first turn. The Juggernauts started slowly on Turn 2, but once they got going, they took the game away from the Warriors as they took a handy lead of more than ten points.

At Turn 3, the Warriors failed to inflict much damage, trailing 44-38. The Juggernauts sensed the moment, went all guns blazing and eventually won the game 65-46. The Warriors scored only ten touch points, while the Juggernauts scored 18.

The Juggernauts also scored six points in defence, while the Warriors managed just two. Overall, the Warriors came out second-best in all the departments. They need to act quickly if they wish to qualify for the playoffs, as only the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals.

Chennai Quick Guns remain fourth in Ultimate Kho Kho league 2022

In the second game of the day, Chennai Quick Guns beat Mumbai Khiladis to remain fourth in the standings. Gujarat Giants and Telugu Yoddhas are the top two teams in the points table. Mumbai Khiladis are fifth in the points table after just one win from four games.

Khiladis faced Quick Guns for the first time in the Ultimate Kho Kho league. At the end of the first innings, the Quick Guns took a 13-point to lead by 39-26. They got 37 points in attack on the second turn and got a good lead.

In the third turn, the Khiladis couldn't get a lead on Quick Guns as the scores were level at 43-43. At the last turn, Quick Guns scored 22 points to win 65-45.

Edited by Bhargav