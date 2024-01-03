Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan Warriors vs Odisha Juggernauts, Match 20

The Rajasthan Warriors continue to languish at the bottom of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table after suffering their seventh defeat in seven matches. The Warriors lost 32-21 against the Odisha Juggernauts at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday, January 3.

Courtesy of this win, Odisha has strengthened its grip over fourth spot in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table. The Juggernauts have 14 points to their name after seven matches. Meanwhile, the Warriors are sixth with only one point after seven outings.

Before the battle between Rajasthan Warriors and Odisha Juggernauts, the Telugu Yoddhas and Mumbai Khiladis clashed at the same venue. The Yoddhas cruised to a comfortable 40-22 win and jumped to second position in the standings.

The Yoddhas now have 15 points to their name after seven games and their rise has pushed the Gujarat Giants down to the third spot. On the other hand, the Mumbai Khiladis remained fifth in the table despite the big defeat. They have earned just seven points from seven games.

Top 3 teams of Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table will be in action tomorrow

Multiple changes can happen in the standings on Thursday, January 4, as the top three teams will be in action.

Tabletoppers Chennai Quick Guns will take on the Telugu Yoddhas in the first match of the evening. This will be followed by a battle between the third-placed Gujarat Giants and the winless Rajasthan Warriors.

The winner of the match between the Quick Guns and Yoddhas will end the day as tabletoppers, while the Giants can return to the second position if they defeat the Warriors. Considering how the Warriors have performed this season, the Giants will start as the overwhelming favorites to win Thursday's match.

Live action in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.