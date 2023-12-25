Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis, Match 2

Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts are now atop the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table, having defeated the Rajasthan Warriors in the season opener on Sunday.

The Juggernauts have three points and a score difference of seven, having won the only game they've played thus far.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Yoddhas are placed second in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table with three points and a score difference of two. The Yoddhas defeated Mumbai Khiladis by a couple of points in the second match of the day.

The Khiladis, on the other hand, succumbed to a defeat against the Yoddhas. Despite their loss, they managed to bag a point as they lost the match by less than three points. The Mumbai-based club has a negative score difference of -2 from one match.

Chennai Quick Guns and Gujarat Giants are placed fourth and fifth, with both teams having zero points. These two sides are yet to play a match in the ongoing edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.

Rajasthan Warriors are placed at the bottom of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table with zero points. They lost the season opener against defending champions Odisha Juggernauts and have a negative score difference of -7.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points System

Here is the complete explanation of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points System:

Each team is awarded three points for a win in the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023. A tie or no result will fetch both competing teams a couple of points each, while the team losing the match by three points or less will be awarded a single point in the points table.

The team that loses the match by more than three points will not receive any additional points in the standings. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals.