Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 is all set to kickstart its second season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will play the first game of season 2 against Rajasthan Warriors at JLN Stadium.

The second game of day 1 sees runners-up Telugu Yoddhas square up against Mumbai Khiladis. Much like the first season, six teams, namely Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas, Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, and Rajasthan Warriors will battle it out for the trophy.

Season 2 will be played in the round-robin format. All six franchises will play each other twice besides playing 10 individual matches each. However, this time the fans will get to see a new knockout format.

The top four teams will take on each other in the semi-finals on January 11. The third-place match will take place on January 13 between the losing teams in the semi-finals.

On the same day, the final of the Ultimate Kho Kho League season 2 will also take place. Odisha Juggernauts won the inaugural edition of the tournament after beating Telugu Yoddhas in the final.

Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023: When to watch

The group stage matches of The Ultimate Kho Kho League season 2 will be played from December 24 to January 9, 2023. The first and second semi-final matches will be played on January 11 while the final will be played on January 13. All the matches will be played at Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

The opening match of all the double-headers will start at 7:00 pm, while the second game starts at 8:30 pm, except the opening game of this season, which will start at 7:30 pm.

The final of the Ultimate Kho Kho League season 2 will begin at 8:00 pm.

Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023: Where to watch:

Sony Sports Network will telecast all the matches of the Ultimate Kho Kho League season 2. The live-streaming will also be available on the Sony Liv app.