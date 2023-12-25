Ultimate Kho Kho Points Table 2023: Updated standings after Chennai vs Telugu Match 2

Gujarat Giants are now atop the Ultimate Kho Kho points table, having defeated the Rajasthan Warriors in their season opener on Monday (December 25).

The Giants have three points and a score difference of 11, having won the only game they've played so far this season.

Meanwhile, defending Champions Odisha Juggernauts have slipped to the second position with three points and a score difference of seven.

Chennai Quick Guns (previously fourth) have climbed to the third position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table. The Quick Guns have three points and a score difference of six, having defeated Telugu Yoddhas in their season opener on Monday.

Telugu Yoddhas, on the other hand, have slipped a couple places and are currently placed fourth in the UKK 2023 standings. They have three points from a couple of matches, having won and lost one each. The Yoddhas have a negative score difference of -3.

Mumbai Khiladis (previously third) have slipped to the fifth position in the standings. They have only a single point and a negative score difference of -2, having lost the only game they've played thus far.

Rajasthan Warriors are placed at the bottom of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023 standings with two losses from as many games. They are yet to register a victory in the ongoing edition of the competition and have a negative score difference of -18.

Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023: Day 2 Results (December 25, 2023)

Match 3 - Rajasthan Warriors lost to Gujarat Giants 30-41

Match 4 - Chennai Quick Guns beat Telugu Yoddhas 38-32

Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023: Day 3 Fixtures (December 26, 2023)

Match 5 - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis, 19:30

Match 6 - Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns, 20:30

(Both matches will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha)