Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 to be hosted in Odisha from December 24

Following the breakout success of its first edition, Ultimate Kho Kho is set to return for a bigger and better second season. The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, will play host to the biggest names of the sport from December 24 this year.

Making the announcement public, Tenzing Niyogi, CEO and League Commissioner of Ultimate Kho Kho, thanked the Odisha government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their full support of the tournament.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Odisha Government and the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik for their support for the Season 2. The resounding success of the inaugural edition has attracted significant interest from brands and helped us secure new partners,” Niyogi told the media in a statement.

Niyohi said the focus of the second season was to build “new-age” superstars and uncover younger talent while promising fans intensified rivalries and thrilling action.

“Our focus remains on selecting partners who share our long-term vision. Season 2 aims to build new-age superstars of the future especially with the presence of younger talent on the field. Anticipate more intensified rivalries, thrilling action, more speed and innovations that will redefine the sports viewing experience, making it [a] more immersive TV viewing experience,” he added.

The inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho, consisting of six teams, was hosted at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, Maharashtra from 14 August 14 to 4 September 4.

Odisha Juggernauts emerged as the champions of the inaugural edition, triumphing over Telugu Yoddhas with a score of 46-45 in the summit clash. With a viewership of around 41 million, Ultimate Kho Kho had, at the time, become the third-most viewed non-cricket sports program.

Odisha Juggernauts to defend their crown at Ultimate Kho Kho season 2

Telugu Yoddhas and Odisha Juggernauts in action during season 1.

The Odisha Juggernauts will return to defend their crown at the 2023 edition of Ultimate Kho Kho. They finished second in the table after losing three group-stage games but prevailed in the final by the slimmest of margins. This year, they will look to use the boisterous home crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium to their advantage.

The team will be joined by last year’s runners-up Telugu Yoddhas and four other sides — Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis and Rajasthan Warriors all vying for the coveted crown.

The tournament's second season will feature India’s top 145 players, including 33 youngsters aged between 16 to 18. The season will follow a round-robin and knockout format akin to Season 1 and fans will get a chance to catch all the action live. The fixtures will be announced soon.