Ultimate Kho Kho secures Series-A PE funding from BNP Group to raise valuation

Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) has secured Series A PE (private equity) funding from BNP Group, a renowned UK-based organization, to increase the popularity of the sport not only in India but around the world.

UKK, thereby, became the first sports competition in India to bag a private equity investment for the development of the game.

UKK is run by the Kho Kho Federation of India in partnership with promoter Amit Burman. On UKK signing a deal with BNP Group, Burman sounded optimistic and said that it is a massive step towards making the game more popular.

“Keeping in mind the global ascendancy of indigenous sports, this partnership with BNP Group is a massive milestone for Ultimate Kho Kho and our plans to grow the league as a bigger commercial entity,” Burman was quoted as saying in a press release.

"Together, we are poised to unlock newer opportunities and redefine the future of sporting ecosystem of India and contributing towards developing a multi-sport playing nation. This investment will empower us to build a stronger, bolder platform that resonates with Kho-Kho fans worldwide,” he added.

BNP Group’s Dr. Biswanath Patnaik overjoyed with the deal

Dr. Biswanath Patnaik, who happens to be the chairman and founder of the BNP Group, was also delighted with his company signing the deal with India’s first-ever professional Kho-Kho league.

Dr. Biswanath Patnaik, Founder and Chairman of BNP Group, echoed similar sentiments stating:

“This investment by BNP Group in India being the first of its kind, has already set the foundation stone for the upliftment of grass-root level sports in India. Enamoured by the Hon’ble PM Mr. Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global sports powerhouse, I am determined to help Indian children to adopt this indigenous sport providing a platform for talented athletes to shine on the global stage."

He said that the collaboration will be beneficial for the sport from the commercial aspect. He also hoped for budding Indian sportspersons to take up Kho Kho as a professional sport.

BNP Group is an addition to UKK’s other deals, involving KLO Sports, Capri Global, Punit Balan Group, GMR Sports, Adani Sportsline, and Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company

The second season of the UKK is all set to get underway after the recent players’ draft that saw six teams pick the top 145 players in the country.

READ | Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Complete list of squads after draft