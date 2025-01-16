Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Iran

Group A

India are placed atop the Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group A with four points from two matches. They have won both their games and have a score difference of 241. Iran and South Korea are second and third with two points each and a score difference of -3 and -151, respectively.

Malaysia are last in Group A with zero points, having lost both games. They have a score difference of -87 thus far in the competition with one game to spare.

Trending

Group B

Uganda are placed atop Group B standings with six points from three matches, having won all three games. They have a score difference of 183. Meanwhile, England are placed second with four points from three matches, including two wins and a loss. The European nation have a score difference of 47.

Kenya have two points from as many games, including one win and a loss. They have a score difference of 92. Australia and the Netherlands are the last two teams in the points table with zero points and a score difference of -126 and -196, respectively.

Position Team Played Wins Losses GD Points 1 Uganda 3 3 0 183 6 2 England 3 2 1 47 4 3 Kenya 2 1 1 92 2 4 Australia 2 0 2 -126 0 5 Netherlands 2 0 2 -196 0

Group C

Nepal are first in Group C with six points and a score difference of 198, having won three out of three games. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are second with four points and a score difference of 152 from a couple of matches.

Bhutan are placed third with two points from as many games, having won and lost a match apiece. They have a score difference of -15. Sri Lanka are fourth with zero points and a score difference of -165, having lost both matches.

Meanwhile, Germany have lost three out of three matches. They are languishing at the bottom of the Group C points table with zero points and a score difference of -170.

Position Team Played Wins Losses GD Points 1 Nepal 3 3 0 198 6 2 Bangladesh 2 2 0 152 4 3 Bhutan 2 1 1 -15 2 4 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 -165 0 5 Germany 3 0 3 -170 0

Group D

South Africa lead the Group D points table with six points from three matches, winning all three games. They have a score difference of 187. New Zealand, Poland, and Peru are second, third, and fourth, respectively, with two points each.

New Zealand and Poland have one win and a loss from two matches, while Peru have registered one win and two losses from three outings. Meanwhile, Indonesia are placed last with two losses and a score difference of -4.

Position Team Played Wins Losses GD Points 1 South Africa 3 3 0 187 6 2 Poland 2 1 1 10 2 3 Indoesia 2 1 1 -74 2 4 New Zealand 3 1 2 -119 2 5 Peru 2 0 2 -4 0

Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 3 Results (Wednesday, January 15)

Group B - Australia 20-95 Uganda

Group B - England 51-40 Kenya

Group C - Bhutan 66-22 Germany

Group D - New Zealand 66-26 Peru

Group C - Nepal 110-10 Sri Lanka

Group B - Uganda 103-10 Netherlands

Group D - South Africa 78-2 Poland

Group C - Germany 18-105 Bangladesh

Group D - Peru 50-48 Indonesia

Group A - Malaysia 44-50 South Korea

Group A - India 100-16 Iran

Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 4 Schedule (Thursday, January 16)

Bhutan vs Bangladesh

Kenya vs Uganda

New Zealand vs Indonesia

Nepal vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka vs Germany

India vs Malaysia

South Africa vs Indonesia

Bhutan vs Sri Lanka

Iran vs South Korea

Poland vs Peru

Australia vs Netherlands

England vs Netherlands

Australia vs Kenya

New Zealand vs Poland

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback