Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs South Korea

India are placed atop the Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group A points table with two points and a score difference of 157, courtesy of a 175-18 margin victory over South Korea on Tuesday (January 14) at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.
Iran are second with two points and a score difference of 81. Malaysia and South Korea are the next two teams in the standings with a score difference of -81 and -157, respectively. Both nations are yet to open their account in the ongoing edition of the tournament.
Group A
Kenya are placed first in Group B with two points and a score difference of 103, courtesy of a 119-16 margin victory over the Netherlands in their season opener. Meanwhile, England are second with two points and a score difference of 36, courtesy of one win and a loss from two games.
Uganda are third with two points and a score difference of 15 from one match. Australia and the Netherlands are the last two teams in Group B standings with a score difference of -51 and -103, respectively. Both teams have zero points and one loss each.
Group B
Nepal are placed atop the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Group C standings with four points from two wins, having won all two games. They have a score difference of 98. Bangladesh are second with two points and a score difference of 61.
Australia, Germany, and Malaysia are placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, in the Group C standings. They are yet to register a victory and have a score difference of -39, -59, and -61, respectively.
Group C
South Africa are top of Group D standings with four points and a score difference of 111, having won two out of two matches. Poland are placed second with two points and a score difference of two following a marginal victory over Indonesia in their first match.
Indonesia, New Zealand, and Peru are the next three teams in the standings with a score difference of -2, -30, and -81, respectively. All three nations have lost their season openers and are yet to open their account in the Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025.
Group D
Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 2 Results (Tuesday, January 14)
Group C - Nepal 83-24 Bhutan
Group D - South Africa 56-26 New Zealand
Group B - England 81-30 Australia
Group C - Sri Lanka 14-79 Bangladesh
Group D - Poland 60-58 Indonesia
Group B - Kenya 119-16 Netherlands
Group C - Nepal 73-34 Germany
Group D - South Africa 99-18 Peru
Group B - England 30-45 Uganda
Group A - India 175-18 South Korea
Group A - Iran 54-16 Malaysia
Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Day 3 Fixtures (Wednesday, January 15)
Group B - Australia vs Uganda, 10:00 AM
Group B - England vs Kenya, 12:30 PM
Group C - Bhutan vs Germany, 11:45 AM
Group D - New Zealand vs Peru, 1:00 PM
Group C - Nepal vs Sri Lanka, 2:45 PM
Group B - Uganda vs Netherlands, 4:00 PM
Group D - South Africa vs Poland, 4:30 PM
Group C - Germany vs Bangladesh, 6:30 PM
Group D - Peru vs Indonesia, 6:30 PM
Group A - Malaysia vs South Korea, 7:45 PM
Group A - India vs Iran, 7:00 PM