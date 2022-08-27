Odisha Juggernauts vs Mumbai Khiladis, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details - Match 22, August 27

Odisha Juggernauts will take on Mumbai Khiladis in the 22nd match of the group stage of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will host the encounter on Saturday, August 27.

Odisha Juggernauts have five wins and a loss from six encounters. With 15 points to their name, they are placed second in the UKK standings and have a score difference of 41. They are just one win away from moving to the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Khiladis are placed fifth in the points table with 9 points from seven encounters. They won their most-recent encounter against the Telugu Yoddhas.

Attacker Durvesh Salunke picked up 14 attacking points, while Vijay Hazare spent 2:27 minutes on the mat. The latter fell short of a Dream Run by just three seconds. A combined team effort saw the Khilaids win the match by eight points.

Odisha Juggernauts defeated the Rajasthan Warriors by six points in their previous match. Both teams will walk into this encounter on the back of exciting victories and will look to extend their winning lead going forward into the competition.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Mumbai Khiladis Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Odisha Juggernauts vs Mumbai Khiladis, Match 22, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022.

Date and Time: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 8.45 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Odisha Juggernauts are undoubtedly the favorites heading into this match. It won't a surprise if they thrash the Khiladis by a big margin.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Mumbai Khiladis match prediction: The Juggernauts to win Match 22 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

Edited by Diptanil Roy