Odisha Juggernauts vs Rajasthan Warriors, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details - Match 17, August 25

The Odisha Juggernauts will take on the Rajasthan Warriors in the 17th match of the group stage of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on Thursday, August 25.

The Odisha Juggernauts are placed second in the points table with 12 points from five matches, while the Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the table and haven't won a single game thus far.

Odisha won their previous game 51-41 against the Chennai Quick Guns. Milind Chavrekar picked up nine attacking points, while Subhasis Santra was on the mat for 1:18 minutes. The Odisha-based club won the match by 10 points.

Rajasthan Warriors, on the other hand, succumbed to a 14-point defeat vs Mumbai Khiladis. They lost the game 56-42 and are yet to open their account. They'll look to bag their first win of the season before time runs out.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Rajasthan Warriors Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Odisha Juggernauts vs Rajasthan Warriors, Match 17, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

The Odisha Juggernauts have undoubtedly been the better side when compared to the Rajasthan Warriors. Thus, it wouldn't be of any surprise if the Odisha Government-owned club win the game by a huge margin. They enter this fixture as clear favorites.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Rajasthan Warriors match prediction: The Odisha Juggernauts to win Match 17 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed in 5 languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

Edited by Ankush Das