Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Final: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel and Live Streaming Details - September 4

Odisha Juggernauts will take on Telugu Yoddhas in the summit clash of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 (UKK) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday (September 4).

The Odisha Juggernauts met the Gujarat Giants in the Qualifier 1 match on Friday. The Juggernauts defeated the Giants by 14 points to storm into the final. Attacker Suraj Lande was the best performer, having picked up 13 points for the winning side.

Meanwhile, Telugu Yoddhas took a longer route to the final. They defeated the Chennai Quick Guns by 18 points in the Eliminator and then took on the table-toppers Gujarat Giants in the Qualifier 2 match. The Giants lost the match, with the final score reading 67-44 in favor of the Yoddhas.

Arun Gunki was the best attacker with 16 points, while Gujarat Giants' defender Abhinandan Patil spent the most time (2:29 minutes) on the mat.

The winner of the match between Odisha Juggernauts and Telugu Yoddhas will lift the trophy in the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho league.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas, Final, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

Date and Time: Saturday, September 4, 2022, 8.00 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

The Odisha Juggernauts got plenty of time to prepare for the summit clash as they took the shortest possible route to get their hands on the trophy.

Meanwhile, the Yoddhas been playing continuous matches over the last couple of days. They have won both their knockout matches and will look to make it three in a row when they meet the Odisha-based club on Sunday.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas match prediction: The Yoddhas to win Qualifier 2 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

