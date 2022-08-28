Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details - Match 23, August 28

Odisha Juggernauts will take on Telugu Yoddhas in the 23rd match of the group stage of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday (August 28).

The Juggernauts are atop the points table with 18 points, winning six of their seven games. They have a score difference of 64. Meanwhile, the Yoddhas have had a mixed campaign so far. With 13 points, they are in third place in the standings.

The Juggernauts are coming off a 60-37 victory against Mumbai Khiladis and will be high on confidence. The Juggernauts' defender Dilip Khandavi was the star performer, spending 2:54 minutes on the mat.

The Yoddhas, meanwhile, lost to Mumbai Khiladis by eight points in Match 20 of the Ultimate Kho Kho League. They are on a two-match losing streak but are strong contenders to make the playoffs.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas, Match 23, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022

Date and Time: Sunday, August 28, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

The Juggernauts will undoubtedly start this game as the favourites. They have been the most successful team this season and should get past the Yoddhas with ease. However, taking the Yoddhas' score difference into consideration, they might give their opponents a run for their money on Sunday.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas match prediction: The Juggernauts to win Match 23 of UKK 2022

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The match will also be live streamed in five different languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

LIVE POLL Q. Which team are you backing to win this encounter? Odihsa Juggernauts Telugu Yoddhas 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav