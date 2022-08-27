Rajasthan Warriors vs Chennai Quick Guns, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details - Match 21, August 27

Rajasthan Warriors will take on the Chennai Quick Guns in the 21st match of the group stage of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will host the encounter on Saturday, August 27.

The Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the UKK points table, having lost all six games they've played thus far this season. They are highly unlikely to make it to the playoffs stage but will look to clinch at least one victory this season.

Meanwhile, the Quick Guns find themselves fourth in the Ultimate Kho Kho standings with three wins and four losses. They have nine points from seven encounters, with a score difference of -5.

Both sides head into this game with a loss over their respective opponents. Chennai Quick Guns lost by six points against Gujarat Giants, while Rajasthan Warriors also lost by the a margin of six points vs Odisha Juggernauts.

Rajasthan Warriors vs Chennai Quick Guns Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Warriors vs Chennai Quick Guns, Match 21, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022.

Date and Time: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Rajasthan Warriors are yet to open their account and haven't been up to the mark so far. Chennai Quick Guns have had mixed results this season but are surely a better side than the Warriors. Expect the latter side to win this match.

Rajasthan Warriors vs Chennai Quick Guns match prediction: The Quick Guns to win Match 21 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

LIVE POLL Q. Which team are you backing to win this encounter? Rajasthan Warriors Chennai Quick Guns 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy