Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel and Live Streaming Details - Match 24, August 28

Rajasthan Warriors will take on Gujarat Giants in the 24th group stage match of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 (UKK) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday (August 28).

The Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost all seven games they've played thus far. They are yet to register a victory in the league and are the worst team with a score difference of -127.

Rajasthan Warriors will be coming into this match after succumbing to a 21-point defeat against Chennai Quick Guns in Match 21 of the Ultimate Kho Kho league.

Meanwhile, the Giants are just behind Odisha Juggernauts with 17 points. They are placed second in the UKK standings with five wins and a couple of losses. Gujarat Giants won their previous encounter against Chennai Quick Guns by six points. They are just one win away from securing the first place in the points table.

Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Match 24, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

Date and Time: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 8.45 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Rajasthan Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the points table and are highly unlikely to defeat the in-form Gujarat Giants. Thus, it won't be a surprise if the Giants thrash the Warriors by a huge margin in the second match of the day.

Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants match prediction: The Giants to win Match 24 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

LIVE POLL Q. Which team are you backing to win this encounter? Rajasthan Warriors Gujarat Giants 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee