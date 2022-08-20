Rajasthan Warriors vs Telugu Yoddhas Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details - Match 12, 21st August

The second match on August 12 is a clash between the Rajasthan Warriors and the Telugu Yoddhas. The Warriors have had a hat-trick of defeats in the tournament and are not looking good. They have lost all their matches by big margins.

Captain Majahar Kalandar Jamadar has been the best attacker in all the games the side have played. However, he cannot take the team across the finish line by himself. Jamadar will need more support from his teammates if the Warriors want to win matches.

The side desperately need a win or they might even become the first team to get eliminated from the league.

Meanwhile, Telugu Yoddhas have been handed their first defeat in the league by Quick Guns. The Yoddhas, who were looking good so far in the competition, were reminded of the fact that even they have weaknesses. If they are not careful, they could end up dealing with two consecutive defeats.

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Warriors vs Telugu Yoddhas, Match 12, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022

Date and Time: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 8.45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Even after their defeat against Chennai, the scales are in the favor of the Yoddhas. The Rajasthan Warriors will have to do something completely unexpected like Quick Guns to win the match.

Match prediction: The Telugu Yoddhas to win match 12 of UKK 2022

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The Sony LIV app and website will also live stream the matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar