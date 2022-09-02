Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel and Live Streaming Details - Eliminator, September 2

The Telugu Yoddhas will battle the Chennai Quick Guns in the Eliminator match of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 tonight at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Both teams performed well in the league stage, but only of them will be alive in the tournament after tonight's battle.

The Chennai Quick Guns finished fourth in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table with five wins from 10 matches. They defeated the Mumbai Khiladis in a virtual quarterfinal to book a place in the Top 4.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Yoddhas finished third with six victories in 10 matches. The Yoddhas had the best score difference (150) among all six teams in the league round. They beat Odisha Juggernauts 65-36 and Gujarat Giants by 88-21 in their last two matches and have momentum on their side.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns, Eliminator, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

Date and Time: Friday, September 2, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Both Telugu Yoddhas and Chennai Quick Guns have strong squads. They faced each other twice during the league stage and recorded a win each. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in their third meeting tonight.

The Yoddhas have the momentum on their side, and considering that they finished above Quick Guns on the points table, some fans would give them the upper hand.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns match prediction: The Yoddhas to win Eliminator of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 playoffs in India?

Fans can watch the Eliminator match between Telugu Yoddhas and Chennai Quick Guns live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi/Marathi and Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD in Tamil/Telugu.

Sony LIV will stream all the matches of UKK 2022 playoffs in five different languages online.

Edited by Diptanil Roy