Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details: Match 13, August 23

The struggling Mumbai Khiladis will face the Telugu Yoddhas in Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) in the first fixture on August 23 in Pune.

The Khiladis have lost two matches consecutively and that too, by a big margin of 18 and 20 points against the Gujarat Giants and Chennai Quick Guns, respectively. They have now lost three out of the four matches they have played.

Since they have the worst score difference in the points table, just winning the match against the Yoddhas won’t help the Khiladis much unless they win it by a big margin because. They will have to improve that, otherwise even if they win matches, they won’t be able to qualify.

The Yoddhas, meanwhile, have recovered from the defeat they were handed by the Quick Guns and that too in a fantastic way. They crushed the Rajasthan Warriors by a huge margin of 38 points to reclaim their second position in the points table. They would like to regain their momentum too as they aim for the top position in the table.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis, Match 13, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Thanks to their recent performances, Telugu Yoddhas look as the clear winners of this match. It would be a mammoth task for the Mumbai Khiladis to defeat them after the way the Yoddhas destroyed the Warriors.

Having said that, it is not impossible to defeat them as the Chennai Quick Guns showed us. The Khiladis will have to work a lot and play much better than they are playing right now to defeat them.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis match prediction: The Telugu Yoddhas to win Match 13 of UKK 2022

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Read: Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated Standings after Rajasthan vs Telugu Match 12

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Telugu Yoddhas Mumbai Khiladis 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee