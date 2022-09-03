Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Clinical Telugu Yoddhas win the Southern Derby to progress to Qualifier 2

The Telugu Yoddhas and the Chennai Quick Guns went head-to-head in the first match of the most crucial double-header of UKK 2022 on 2nd September 2022. The third and fourth-placed sides on the points table, the Yoddhas, and the Quick Guns, locked horns in the first match of the UKK 2022 playoffs, The Eliminator, with the loser getting knocked out of the competition.

The Quick Guns came into this match on the back of a 31-66 defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Warriors, albeit with a weakened team. The Telugu Yoddhas, on the other hand, entered the game after recording massive wins against the Gujarat Giants and the Odisha Juggernauts.

Chennai won the toss and chose to defend first, doing so extremely well. The Quick Guns are among the best defensive sides in UKK 2022 and they showed why with a six-point Dream Run in Turn 1 from Ramji Kashyap and captain Amit Patil. The Yoddhas attack did reasonably well, but a 19-6 lead meant that the advantage was with Chennai heading into Turn 2.

However, the Yoddhas' defense showed that it wasn't to be taken lightly either, and leveled the defensive tally with a six-point Dream Run of their own. Considering they picked up a 16-point one against the Giants a few days back, this wasn't that surprising. At the end of the first innings, there was little to separate both sides, with Chennai holding a narrow 26-25 lead.

The Yoddhas Attack too hot to handle for the Quick Guns in the second innings

In what was a surprising turn of events, the Yoddhas attack blew away the Chennai defenders in Turn 3, registering a Full On Chase. Led by Adarsh Mohite, they tagged 13 defenders, taking a mammoth 58-25 lead, with the Quick Guns looking a pale shadow of their Turn 1 selves.

They were still reeling from the shock of Turn 3 and couldn't recover enough to mount a comeback. The Telugu Yoddhas eventually ran out comfortable 61-43 winners in a game of two halves.

They'll take on the Gujarat Giants in Qualifier 2, with the winner going up against the Odisha Juggernauts in the final.

Edited by S Chowdhury