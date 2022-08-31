Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Gujarat Giants take provisional first place as the Rajasthan Warriors are denied a consolation win 

Gujarat Giants and Rajasthan Warriors faced off in the penultimate group stage match of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on August 31st, 2022. While there wasn't much to play for for either team from a qualification perspective, the Giants had the opportunity to move into first place with a win and they did so.

Gujarat came into this game after a 88-21 thumping at the hands of the Telugu Yoddhas after fielding a weakened team to rest their senior players. However, sensing the opportunity to finish at the top of the table, they brought back most of their first-choice players for this one.

The Warriors registered their first win of the season by beating a rotated Chennai Quick Guns team 66-31, and wanted to finish their season on a strong note. However, it wasn't to be for Majahar Kalandar's side as they endured a narrow 47-42 defeat.

The Giants won the toss and chose to defend first, doing a good job of it. While they could get only two Dream Run points, the Warriors dealt mostly in running touches and didn't put in too many dives. As a result, Gujarat were trailing by only 2-19 at the end of Turn 1.

In reply, the Giants did marginally better than the Warriors, picking up 21 attacking points whilst conceding two Dream Run points. Both sides were pretty even heading into the innings break, with a score of 23-21 in favor of Gujarat.

Sagar Potdar's 4-point Dream Run and slightly better attack helps Giants edge out the Warriors

In their second defensive turn, the Gujarat Giants rode on a four-point Dream Run from star defender Sagar Potdar helped them finish 27-40 at the end of Turn 3.

They managed to score enough points to take a comfortable lead and held onto it, despite Hrushikesh Mruchavade's Dream Run. The Giants were marginally better in the attacking department on the night and that helped them eke out a win.

The action now shifts to the playoffs, which starts from September 2nd. The Mumbai Khiladis and the Rajasthan Warriors are the two sides who got eliminated.

Edited by S Chowdhury