Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: 3 Mumbai Khiladis players to watch out for in second season

The Mumbai Khiladis started their campaign in the ongoing second season of Ultimate Kho Kho with a match against Telugu Yoddhas. After finishing fifth last year and failing to qualify for the playoffs, the Khiladish are looking for an improved effort.

However, they came up short against the Yoddhas in their opening contest, losing by a narrow margin of 46-44. However, this is just the start of the season and the team can fight its way back.

Winning in this traditional sport, now decked up in a modern avatar, demands a combination of speed, agility, strategy, and teamwork. The Khiladis certainly have players in their squad who are endowed with these qualities.

We will examine three of these players in this piece, as they have the talent and the skills to lift their team in this season of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.

#1 Gajanan Maruti Shengal

Gajanan Maruti Shengal is a 24-year-old all-rounder who was the first pick in this season's draft for Mumbai Khiladis. He hails from Navi Mumbai and has an impressive track record.

With his attendance at several camps, including National (thrice), U-18 National (once), National (14 times), and University - All India (twice), he brings valuable experience to the team.

Shengal has played 11 matches so far, and has an average defending time of 1 minute and 32 seconds per game. He is known for his unique style of play that involves a mix of unconventional moves, deceptive feints, and unexpected bursts, making him a player to watch out for this season.

#2 Sreejesh Sree

Sreejesh is a 27-year-old Kho Kho player who hails from Trivandrum, Kerala. He was recruited by Mumbai Khiladis as an attacker to enhance their team's offense.

He has showcased his skills in various state-level tournaments and has also represented the Indian Kho Kho team in the Asian Championship. In the last season, he played 11 matches and had an average of 7.18 points per game, with a defending time of 18 minutes and 7 seconds.

His average defending time per game was 1 minute and 39 seconds. This year, he has accumulated 66 points, making him the top scorer in total touchpoints.

Sreejesh is a dynamic chaser, known for his lightning-fast speed and unparalleled agility on the Kho Kho mat. With his presence on the team, opponents will feel the pressure, and viewers will be thrilled to watch him play.

#3 Aniket Bhagwan Pote

Despite having only played 12 games and earning 63 points, his showmanship goes beyond stats. Whether it's a stunning escape from a tag or a gravity-defying leap to take out the opposition, his impressive 53 dive points — of which 25 were pole dive points and 20 skydive points — say it all.

He brings excitement and surprise to the league and is always a valuable asset when the game is close.

While the Ultimate Kho Kho League sees yet another thrilling season, players with lightning speed and strategic competence are starting to stand out. Sports enthusiasts would look forward to the remainder of this season as it promises an exciting performance of their extraordinary abilities.